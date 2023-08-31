Highlights | PAK VS NEP, Asia Cup 2023 1st ODI Highlights: Babar Azam's Pakistan Win By 238 Runs
Pakistan Vs Nepal, 1st Match Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Babar Azam Was The Hero With The Bat While Shadab Khan Dominated With The Ball.
Pakistan Vs Nepal (Pak vs Nep) 1st Match Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Pakistan emerged victorious in the match. They got off to a strong start with Shaheen Afridi taking two wickets in the first over, and Naseem striking early as well. Nepal managed to build a partnership between Sompal Kami and Aarif Sheikh, but the sheer speed of Haris Rauf proved to be their downfall. After that, Nepal's wickets fell rapidly, with Shadab delivering an exceptional performance, securing four wickets while conceding only 27 runs.
However, the game was effectively decided during Pakistan's first innings. Babar's impressive 151 runs and Iftikhar Ahmed's maiden ODI century set a high target for Nepal. Nepal struggled in both batting and bowling, but their fielding performance was particularly subpar, which must have left skipper Rohit Paudel deeply disappointed. It was a challenging learning experience for Nepal, as they were clearly outmatched in all aspects of the game.
Check Highlights from Pakistan Vs Nepal from 1st match of Asia Cup 2023 HERE.
Thanks for joining in, that's all we have from our coverage of Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 opener. Join us for our coverage of second match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh today.
This is it from the Pakistan vs Nepal Game in the Asia Cup 2023 opener. Babar Azam's Pakistan will now face Rohit Sharma's Team India on Saturday in Sri Lanka's Kandy. For more cricket-related updates stay tuned with Zee News.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Nepal captain Rohit Paudel after disappointing performance
'We started well with the ball, but both set batters took the game away from us. We have batted better before and we missed out today. Wicket taking balls were not there in middle overs, but credit to Babar for the way he batted, credit to Pakistan. Learning from the game would be we need to improve bowling in death overs, as a group we need to step up with the bat.'
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam After Winning Player of the Match Award
'When I went in, the ball wasn't coming on properly, so I was trying to build an innings with Rizwan. Then we had a different phase, sometimes Rizwan gave me confidence, sometimes I gave him belief. Iftikhar also played a great innings when he came on. When he came in, I told him to play his natural game and he was comfortable after 2-3 boundaries. A couple of overs we weren't up to the mark, but the way our pacers started and then the spinners were brilliant. This win will give us the confidence, India Pakistan will always bring high intensity, we will try our best.'
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Shadab Khan After Taking 4-Wicket Haul
It was hot out there, but Sri Lanka was hot as well but Sri Lanka was more humid. I can't talk about Babar because we all know he is a world class player, Iftikhar has done so much for much whenever he gets the opportunity. He showcased his power hitting really well today. The platform was setup for me by the pacers, Shaheen and Naseem and then Haris Rauf was amazing. The conditions will be different, I have never played there (Pallekele) but let us see. We have confidence in each other and this is the beauty of the Pakistan cricket team.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Confidence Booster For Pakistan
Pakistan won the game easily. They started well with Shaheen Afridi and Naseem taking wickets early. Nepal had a good partnership, but Haris Rauf's fast bowling was too much for them. After that, Nepal lost wickets quickly, and Shadab bowled really well, taking four wickets for only 27 runs.
But the real story of the game was Pakistan's batting. Babar scored 151 runs, and Iftikhar Ahmed scored his first ODI century. Nepal struggled in both batting and bowling, but their fielding was the worst part. Captain Rohit Paudel must be really disappointed with their fielding performance.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Pakistan Win
Shadab Khan strikes with a fuller and faster googly. Rajbanshi struggled to read it, found himself trapped in front of the leg, and the umpire raised the finger. Despite the batter's review, the decision stands. Rajbanshi is dismissed for a duck, facing 2 balls.
Live Score PAK 342/6 (50)
NEP 104 (23.4)
Pakistan won by 238 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Pakistan 1 Wicket Away From Win
Shadab Khan strikes again with a flighted delivery outside off. Kushal Malla attempts a forceful shot over the infield, but the bat twists upon contact, sending the ball directly into the hands of Iftikhar Ahmed at mid-off. Pakistan is now just one wicket away from victory. Kushal Malla departs after scoring 6 runs from 4 balls, including one six.
Live Score NEP 104/9 (23.2) CRR: 4.46 REQ: 8.96
Nepal need 239 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Nepal 8 Down
Shadab Khan strikes once more! He delivers a generously flighted googly that lures Lamichhane into a massive swing across the line, but Lamichhane completely misses it. The off-stump is disturbed, and Nepal's wickets continue to tumble. Lamichhane is dismissed for a mere 0 runs off 2 balls.
Live Score NEP 91/8 (21.5) CRR: 4.17 REQ: 8.95
Nepal need 252 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Pakistan On Top
Shadab Khan switches it up, going over the wicket and delivering a tempting ball that brushes against Gulsan Jha's boots. Fakhar Zaman leaps into action and takes a spectacular catch. It's a top-notch effort by Zaman, and Gulsan Jha departs, scoring 13 runs off 23 balls, including one six.
Live Score NEP 91/7 (21.3) CRR: 4.23 REQ: 8.84
Nepal need 252 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Nepal 6 Down
Nawaz delivers a stunning blow to Dipendra Singh's stumps! With a darting delivery that skids through, it sneaks past Dipendra's inside edge and crashes into the middle stump. In just five balls, Mohammad Nawaz makes a significant impact, sending Dipendra Singh back to the pavilion. Dipendra Singh's wicket falls, scoring only 3 runs from 11 balls.
Live Score NEP 90/6 (20.5) CRR: 4.32 REQ: 8.67
Nepal need 253 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Shadab Khan In Search Of Wickets
Shadab Khan bowled brilliantly, beating Gulsan Jha's bat with a flat delivery. Dipendra Singh managed a single, driving to long-off. The over produced 3 runs. Haris Rauf returned to bowl but seemed exhausted. Rauf forced a risky single but missed a direct hit chance. He also bowled a quick full delivery but stumbled after. With Dipendra Singh surviving a close shave with an inside edge. Gulsan Jha scored a risky single to backward square leg.
Live Score NEP 88/5 (20) CRR: 4.4 REQ: 8.5
Nepal need 255 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Another Wicket For Haris Rauf
Haris Rauf strikes again, this time claiming the wicket of Sompal Kami, who was in fine form! Rizwan's catch was nothing short of spectacular. Rauf delivered a good length ball just outside the off stump, tempting Sompal to defend. However, Sompal's shot resulted in a thick edge that found the gap between the wicketkeeper and first slip. But, Rizwan showed incredible athleticism, diving full-length to snatch the ball out of the air. This marks the end of an impressive batting display by Sompal Kami. He departs after scoring 28 runs from 46 balls, including 4 boundaries.
Live Score NEP 83/5 (17.3) CRR: 4.74 REQ: 8
Nepal need 260 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Haris Rauf Strikes
Haris Rauf delivers, and Aarif Sheikh's stumps are shattered! It was a long-anticipated dismissal. Rauf had been consistently menacing, and he finally finds success. The ball, pitched at a good length on the stumps, forces Aarif to back away for a powerful slash. However, he misses, and the ball crashes into the middle stump. Aarif's shaky innings comes to a close. He departs, bowled by Haris Rauf for 26 runs from 38 balls, including 5 boundaries.
Live Score NEP 73/4 (14.4) CRR: 4.98 REQ: 7.64
Nepal need 270 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Haris Rauf Into The Attack
Shadab Khan bowled tightly, conceding only 2 runs. Sompal Kami hit a beautiful cover drive for four, while Aarif Sheikh scored a single and survived an LBW appeal. Haris Rauf followed with a mix of deliveries, inducing some close calls and chatter with the batsmen, but no wickets.
Live Score NEP 73/3 (14) CRR: 5.21 REQ: 7.5
Nepal need 270 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Shadab Khan Into The Attack
Shadab Khan bowled a mix of deliveries, including a googly and a short ball resulting in 9 runs. Aarif Sheikh hit a four and took a single. Sompal Kami scored 2 runs with a googly and a couple. Haris Rauf conceded 5 runs in the over with Aarif Sheikh hitting a boundary and Sompal Kami getting a single and a four.
Live Score NEP 64/3 (12) CRR: 5.33 REQ: 7.34
Nepal need 279 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Nepal Slowly Bounce Back
Aarif Sheikh faced Naseem Shah's deliveries, mostly down leg and short of length. Sompal Kami survived a close catch attempt. Sheikh faced Shaheen Afridi and played a lovely on-drive for four runs. Nepal looked to stabilize the innings.
Live Score NEP 47/3 (10) CRR: 4.7 REQ: 7.4
Nepal need 296 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Small Partnership For Nepal
In the 7th over, Nepal stood at 36-3, Sompal Kami (14 runs off 22) and Aarif Sheikh (5 off 10) facing Shaheen Afridi's impressive bowling. The 6th over saw Nepal at 28-3, with Naseem Shah's tight bowling and a punch drive by Aarif Sheikh. In the 5th over, Nepal reached 26-3 with leg byes and LBW appeals. Pakistan's bowlers dominated, making scoring a challenge.
Live Score NEP 36/3 (7) CRR: 5.14 REQ: 7.14
Nepal need 307 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Nepal Needs Partnership
Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi bowled a tight spell. Naseem Shah delivered a mix of balls, with Sompal Kami hitting a lovely drive for four. Shaheen Afridi swung the ball, with Aarif Sheikh surviving a close lbw appeal and later hitting a four.
Live Score NEP 22/3 (4) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 6.98
Nepal need 321 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Pakistan On Top
Naseem Shah strikes! Aasif Sheikh departs, caught by Iftikhar Ahmed! It's an edge, and Iftikhar Ahmed makes no mistake. Naseem Shah maintains his streak of never going wicketless in his career, adding to his impressive record. Aasif Sheikh's innings comes to an end after scoring 5 runs from 5 balls, including one boundary.
Live Score NEP 14/3 (1.5) CRR: 7.64 REQ: 6.83
Nepal need 329 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Double Strike For Afridi
Shaheen Afridi strikes with his trademark full inswinger! Rohit Paudel departs, trapped lbw! This delivery, which has troubled many batters worldwide, was executed to perfection. After missing the mark with the first two balls of the over, Shaheen Afridi hit the bullseye this time. Rohit Paudel was late to bring his bat down, and the ball struck him in front of middle, crashing into middle and off, as confirmed by the ball-tracker. Shaheen Afridi is now on a hat-trick as we head into the next over. Rohit Paudel goes for a duck from just one ball faced.
Live Score NEP 10/2 (1)
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Shaheen Afridi Strikes In The First Over
Shaheen Afridi strikes! Bhurtel departs, caught by Rizwan! It's an unconventional wicket as the ball strayed down the leg side. Bhurtel attempted a delicate glance, but his shot lacked conviction, resulting in an inside edge. Rizwan made a fine low-diving catch to his left. Pakistan gets their first breakthrough in the opening over. Bhurtel goes for 8 runs from 4 balls, including 2 boundaries.
Live Score NEP 10/1 (0.5) CRR: 12 REQ: 6.77
Nepal need 333 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Ifthikhar Ahmed After Fast Century
'Century is an achievement for a player, obviously I am very happy. Ball was gripping when I went in, so you need to give time for yourself to get set. Babar is a great player, World No. 1 player. It's an awesome feeling to bat with him. He rotates strike very well and we discussed about scoring a boundary when we get a loose ball. The wicket got better to bat on as the innings progressed.'
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Pakistan Finish First Innings On Top
Nepal showed promise until the second drinks break, but their bowling and fielding performance faltered. Babar Azam and Ifthikhar Ahmed's explosive partnership of 214 runs turned the game around, with brilliant late-over hitting. Nepal's response was lackluster; their bowlers looked disheartened, and fielders lost focus. Babar's century and Ifthikhar's maiden ODI ton shone in this Multan evening. Nepal's chase is awaited, but this Asia Cup match has been a harsh reality check for their cricketing prowess.
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: Pakistan post 342
Pakistan have finished at 342 runs on the board with the help of two centurions Iftikhar Ahmed and Babar Azam. Both batters kept their cool and guided their team to a commanding total here in Multan. Ahmed smoked the Nepal bowlers after getting his fifty whereas Babar took charge late in the innings but boy did he make the tables turn, he has finished with a strike-rate of over 110 in this innings.
PAK: 342/4 (50 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs Nepal Asia Cup: Pakistan on top
Pakistan look in no-mercy mode at the moment as both Iftikhar and Babar are taking full charge at the Nepal bowlers. Already past the 300-run mark, Pakistan will make the most of 12 balls remaining now as well.
PAK: 313-4 (48 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs Nepal Asia Cup: Iftikhar on fire
Iftikhar Ahmed is on fire at the moment, he has smashed the Nepal bowling attack all over the park. He is batting on 74 off 56 with 7 fours and two sixes.
PAK: 294/4 (46 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP: Record alert
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has completed his 19th ODI hundred for the country and he has broken Virat Kohli's record of reaching the 19th ODI ton mark faster than him.
PAK: 255/4 (44 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEPAL Asia Cup: Century alert
Another day, another century for Babar Azam, it took him just 109 balls and with the help of ten boundaries he has completed his century for Pakistan, what a player.
PAK: 236/4 (42.4 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP: Iftikhar on fire
Iftikhar Ahmed is on fire for Pakistan, he batting on 48 off 41 balls with 4 fours and a maximum, his strike-rate is over 100 and he has done brilliantly to support his skipper in the middle.
PAK: 222/4 (41 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP: Pakistan past 200
Pakistan cross the 200-run mark with Iktikhar and Babar Azam in the middle. The Men in Green skipper is just four runs away from smashing his first hundred of this Asia Cup edition.
PAK: 205/4 (38.3 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP: Pakistan on fire
Babar Azam is inching close to another hundred for Pakistan, he is on 89 off 95 balls with 10 fours in his innings so far. Nepal in real trouble at the moment.
PAK: 190/4 (36 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup Score: Kami into the attack
Pakistan are aiming a score above 275 runs plus on the board with Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed still batting in the middle brilliantly.
PAK: 173/4 (34.1 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup Updates: Babar in form
Babar Azam is inching close to another century as he is batting on 70 off 85 balls with 7 fours so far in his beautiful knock. Iftikhar Ahmed on the other end is batting on 11 off 15.
PAK: 157/4 (32.5 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: Babar shines
Babar Azam has smashed another fifty for Pakistan and is currently batting on 61 off 79 deliveries with 6 boundaries so far in his innings.
PAK: 139/4 (30.4 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Nepal Updates Asia Cup: Another wicket
Agha Salman 5 (14) caught by Bhurtel bowled by Lamichhane. Pakistan go four down now as Nepal get the wicket they were looking for. Iftikhar Ahmed walks in the middle to join his skipper now.
PAK: 125/4 (28 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Nepal Updates Asia Cup: Babar close to fifty
Babar Azam is just two runs away from hitting another fifty for Pakistan cricket team. What a player he is, everytime his team needs him, he is always around the corner to deliver.
PAK: 121/3 (26.3 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Nepal Updates Asia Cup: Gone!
Mohammad Rizwan 44 (50) run out by Dipendra Singh. Babar Azam is in the middle inching close to fifty. Lalit Rajbanshi into the attack for Nepal now.
PAK: 112/3 (24 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Nepal Updates Asia Cup: Pakistan on top
Pakistan are on top of this contest at the moment with Babar Azam 41 (57) and Mohammad Rizwan 39 (47) in the middle. Brilliant batting from the Men in Green batters.
PAK: 102/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Nepal Updates Asia Cup: Nepal in trouble
Nepal are in deep trouble at the moment as both Babar and Rizwan look comfortable inching close to their fifties with 20 overs gone.
PAK: 91/2 (20 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup ODI: Babar in fine
Babar Azam looks in fine touch at the moment and this can be a alarm bell for Nepal cricket team because both batters in the middle now look in a mood to score big on this batting pitch.
PAK: 83/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup ODI: Pakistan in control
Pakistan are in control with Rizwan and Babar, what a comeback from these two batters. The fifty partnership has come up in just 61 balls.
PAK: 72/2 (15 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: Rizwan, Babar
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have got 38 runs partnership so far in the middle and it looks like Nepal will face a lot of trouble if they don't dismiss any of these batters soon enough.
PAK: 64/2 (13 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: Pakistan bounce back
Pakistan are slowly getting back on track in this contest with captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Gulshan Jha and Lalit Rajbanshi into the attack for Nepal now.
PAK: 49/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Score: All eyes on Babar
Babar Azam is in the middle with Mohammad Rizwan looking to buildup a solid partnership against Nepal. Bowlers Gulshan Jha and Karan KC attack for Nepal looking for wickets.
PAK: 38/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Score: Pakistan in trouble
Both openers are back in the hut now as Imam-ul-Haq gets run out by Rohit Paudel for 5 off 14 balls. What a horror start for Pakistan against Nepal in this clash.
PAK: 29/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: Imam takes slow approach
Imam-ul-Haq is in the middle batting on 5 off 13 balls taking the slow and safe approach in this contest. Pakistan surely don't want to lose early wickets.
PAK: 21/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: Pakistan in control
Karan KC and Sompal Kami attack the stumps for Nepal in their first ever Asia Cup clash. Can Nepal cause a shocker today or the favourites will win this one as expected? Stay tuned to find out.
PAK: 11/0 (3 Over)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: Match begins
Nine runs off the first over for Pakistan as Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq take their team to a positive start. The conditions look very good for batters in Multan.
PAK: 9/0 (1 Over)
Asia Cup 2023 PAK vs NEP: Nepal lineup
Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.
LIVE PAK vs AFG ODI: Pakistan lineup
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
LIVE PAK vs NEP ODI: Toss report
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bat first against Nepal in the Asia Cup clash.
LIVE PAK vs AFG Updates: Toss coming
The toss will take place at 2:30 PM (IST) between Pakistan and Nepal do not go anywhere to stay updated on the latest news from the ground.
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup 2023: Rohit key for Nepal
Rohit Paudel will be key for Nepal in this fixture as his batting and decisions will sum up the game for his nation against the likes of Pakistan today.
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup Updates: Dream11
Checkout our Dream11 prediction for the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match no.1 here. Check predicted lineups, match preview and more by clicking the link below.
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: 2 september
Cricket fans around the globe are waiting for the big clash between India and Pakistan on 2nd September. Both teams will look to leave a mark.
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: Tought test for Nepal
It is indeed a tough test for Nepal as they face World Number 1 ODI team Pakistan in their first game of the Asia Cup 2923. Babab Azam and co will show no mercy.
Pakistan Vs Nepal LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the 1st ODI of Asia Cup between Pakistan and Nepal at Multan will take place at 2.30 pm IST as the match begins half an hour later at 3 pm.
Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: When Is India's Match?
India will play their first match of Asia Cup 2023 against arch-rivals Pakistan. The match will be played at Pallekele stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The match is on September 2 and will start at 3 pm IST.
PAK vs NEP 1st ODI LIVE: Babar Azam In Top Form
World No 1 Babar Azam is in form of his life. He has batted in 11 ODI innings this year, scoring six fifties and one ton. Pakistan's success in Asia Cup is pinned on his good show.
PAK vs NEP LIVE: Watch Out For Sandeep Lamichhane
Sandeep Lamichhane has been one of the most outstanding bowlers since 2021. From 2021 to this day, no bowler in the world has more wickets than Sandeep Lamichhane (88 scalps).
Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup LIVE Score: Babar says India game will be a high-intensity match
"Pakistan's match against India will be a high-intensity game, and we want to play our best cricket on the given day." The clash between Pakistan and India is always a highlight of any cricket tournament and promises to deliver thrilling moments.
Asia CUP LIVE Updates PAK vs NEP: When Does The Match Start?
The first clash of Asia Cup 2023 will start at 3 pm IST with the toss taking place at 2.30 pm IST. Pakistan have already named their XI. Nepal will reveal their team at the toss.
Pakistan vs Nepal LIVE Asia Cup: Check Live Streaming Details
Pakistan play Nepal in first ODI of Asia Cup 2023 in Multan. The match will start at 3 pm IST. Do you know how to watch the match in India?
PAK vs NEP LIVE Updates: Nepal's Probable XI
Nepal Probable XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami,Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
PAK vs Nepal ODI LIVE: Pakistan playing 11
Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup LIVE: Watch out for Rohit
Pakistan maybe playing Nepal, but here too, one of the biggest threats for them will be Rohit. He is Rohit Paudel, the captain of Nepal, who has been the second-best batter in the world in ODIs since 2021 behind Babar Azam with a tally of 1,383 runs.
PAK Vs NEP LIVE: Squads
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal, Kishore Mahato, Aarif Sheikh
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Usama Mir
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Pitch Report
Multan Cricket Stadium's pitch is renowned for its batsman-friendly conditions, which are expected to once again favour the batting side. As the match unfolds, the fast bowlers may find an edge in the later stages, while the spinners are likely to become progressively more effective during the middle overs.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: All Eyes On Babar Azam
During the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan, captain Babar delivered solid performances with scores of 53 and 60 runs in the last two matches. As the competition progresses, Babar aims to continue contributing with crucial innings and building significant partnerships.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Dream 11 Picks
Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan
Batsmen – Babar Azam, Imam Ul Haq (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Kushal Bhurtel
All-rounders – Shadab Khan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Nawaz
Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Haris Rauf (c)
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: All Eyes On Sandeep Lamichhane
Sandeep Lamichhane with an impressive tally of 111 wickets in his 49 ODI matches to date, he aspires to leave a significant mark in this upcoming game.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Nepal Count On Deependra Singh
In his 50-match ODI career to date, Deependra Singh has notched up 857 runs and secured 36 wickets. His consistent performance makes him a reliable choice for this upcoming match.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Fakhar Zaman Will Look To Make The Most
Fakhar Zaman is a proficient left-handed batsman. With an impressive tally of 3207 runs in his 73 ODI matches, he will be keen on making the most of his opportunity in the upcoming game.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: All Eyes On Haris Rauf
Right-arm fast bowler with 44 wickets in his 24-match ODI career to date, he will undoubtedly be one of the key selections for this upcoming game.