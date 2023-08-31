Pakistan Vs Nepal (Pak vs Nep) 1st Match Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Pakistan emerged victorious in the match. They got off to a strong start with Shaheen Afridi taking two wickets in the first over, and Naseem striking early as well. Nepal managed to build a partnership between Sompal Kami and Aarif Sheikh, but the sheer speed of Haris Rauf proved to be their downfall. After that, Nepal's wickets fell rapidly, with Shadab delivering an exceptional performance, securing four wickets while conceding only 27 runs.

However, the game was effectively decided during Pakistan's first innings. Babar's impressive 151 runs and Iftikhar Ahmed's maiden ODI century set a high target for Nepal. Nepal struggled in both batting and bowling, but their fielding performance was particularly subpar, which must have left skipper Rohit Paudel deeply disappointed. It was a challenging learning experience for Nepal, as they were clearly outmatched in all aspects of the game.

