Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board To Announce Schedule For Competition On THIS Date - Report

Nine games were scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka and four in Pakistan after the ACC approved the PCB's hybrid concept.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board To Announce Schedule For Competition On THIS Date - Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that they will announce the schedule of the Men in Green side for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. PCB also informed that the opening clash of the team will be played at the continental cup. This follows the meeting between the representatives of the PCB and the Asian Cricket Council, which is led by Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary.

"On Saturday, 15 July, a meeting was held between the PCB and ACC officials in respect of finalising the schedule of the Asia Cup 2023, logistical and organizational arrangements and marketing campaigns," PCB said in a press release. (Watch: KL Rahul Sweats It Out In Nets After IPL 2023 Injury, Netizens Go Crazy, Check Reactions Here)

The ACC announced on June 15 that the continental championship would take place from August 31 to September 17. Nine games were scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka and four in Pakistan after the ACC approved the PCB's hybrid concept.

(More to follow)

 

