Watch: KL Rahul Sweats It Out In Nets After IPL 2023 Injury, Netizens Go Crazy, Check Reactions Here

Fans could not keep calm after Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) social media page shared a video of their captain KL Rahul sweating it out in the nets after almost a break of over 3 months due to injury. Rahul went through surgery after injuring his hamstring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

Rahul was unable to continue in the event because of the injury. He had surgery in London, and since then, he has been receiving rehabilitation at Bangalore's National Cricket Academy.





Check the video and reactions below:

What a sight after the disaster ipl.. — KL Rahul 2.0 (@KL_Rahul_1) July 17, 2023

Lanka dahan hona baaki tha, kyunki hamara nets m ana abhi baaki tha.#KLRahul pic.twitter.com/6ty8P2l50K — KL Siku Kumar (@KL_Siku_Kumar) July 17, 2023

KL Rahul has started the batting practice.



Great news for India's dreams in the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/PUvgO6euij — SPORTSBUZZINFO (@Sportsbuzinfo) July 17, 2023

Rahul getting back into the nets is great news for Rohit Sharma's Team India with the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup coming up later this year. However, a report from cricbuzz suggests that Rahul will not be able to make a comeback in the Asia Cup for India. (More to follow)