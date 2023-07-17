trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636768
Watch: KL Rahul Sweats It Out In Nets After IPL 2023 Injury, Netizens Go Crazy, Check Reactions Here

LSG and Team India batter KL Rahul batted for the first time since his injury in IPL 2023 season.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 07:32 PM IST

KL Rahul back in action after several months.

Fans could not keep calm after Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) social media page shared a video of their captain KL Rahul sweating it out in the nets after almost a break of over 3 months due to injury. Rahul went through surgery after injuring his hamstring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

Rahul was unable to continue in the event because of the injury. He had surgery in London, and since then, he has been receiving rehabilitation at Bangalore's National Cricket Academy.

 

Rahul getting back into the nets is great news for Rohit Sharma's Team India with the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup coming up later this year. However, a report from cricbuzz suggests that Rahul will not be able to make a comeback in the Asia Cup for India. (More to follow)

