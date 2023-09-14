Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Rejoins Team India In Practice Ahead Of Bangladesh Match

Colombo: Team India batter Shreyas Iyer rejoined the team India during an optional practice session ahead of its Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against Bangladesh, after missing out on previous Super Four stage clashes due to a back spasm. Iyer featured in India’s Group A games against arch-rivals Pakistan and Nepal in the Asia Cup, scoring 14 runs against Pakistan.

However, a back spasm ruled him out of Super Four clashes against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, both won by India, which took them to the final. KL Rahul replaced Iyer in these two matches and made a statement with a century against Pakistan and a useful 39 against Sri Lanka.

Now in the optional practice session, Iyer did some light batting practice, which was an encouraging development. Iyer's consistency, ability to tackle spin bowling and solid strike rotation have made him a staple in India's middle-order and no doubt his services will be useful during the Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup at home from October 5 onwards.

Shreyas Iyer has arrived ! All is well _ pic.twitter.com/7g07U2uK8m — Vimal _____ (@Vimalwa) September 14, 2023

Iyer is coming back into the Indian team after suffering a back injury in the India vs Australia series in March this year. The Kolkata Knight Riders skipper has scored 1,645 runs in 44 ODIs at an average of 45.69 with 2 hundreds and 14 fifties at a strike-rate of 96.82.

India will take on Bangladesh in their Super Four clash on Friday. India is at the top of the table with two wins and four points. On the other hand, Bangladesh is at the bottom, having lost both matches and will be playing for pride.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.