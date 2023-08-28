Asia Cup 2023: Team India Set To Depart For Sri Lanka On THIS Date Ahead of India Vs Pakistan Match On Saturday

After a week-long camp in Bengaluru, the Indian cricket team under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma are set to depart for Sri Lanka on Tuesday ahead of their opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Kandy on Saturday. The Asia Cup 2023 will get underway in Multan on Wednesday with Babar Azam’s Pakistan taking on Nepal.

Team India cricketers were given a break from the camp on Sunday and will resume once again on Monday ahead of their departure from Sri Lanka according to reports. The major concern for Team India is around the fitness of KL Rahul and his ability to keep wickets. According to Cricbuzz website, KL Rahul has been batting comfortably but his wicketkeeping abilities are still doubtful.

“After days of speculation regarding Rahul's readiness to keep wickets, it has now become apparent that the 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, returning from a thigh surgery and a three-month layoff, has commenced 'keeping duties. While there were no concerns about his batting readiness, doubts lingered about his ability to keep wickets. This uncertainty prompted the selectors to include Sanju Samson as a traveling reserve. Nevertheless, Rahul seems to be making progress,” the Cricbuzz report stated.



“Sources suggest that he will undertake more wicket-keeping responsibilities on Monday, the day before the team departs for Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup. The impression is that he will be prepared to keep wickets in the Asia Cup, particularly in the later matches,” the report added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan said that the point of difference between a star player and a regular player is experience, which helps a team handle pressure better and the side that handles pressure situations better, will come out victorious in their much-anticipated encounter with India in Asia Cup 2023.

The Asia Cup 2023 to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka will start from August 30 with the match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy set to serve as the Men in Blue’s campaign opener.

“Our team is good, so is theirs. We both have our strengths and weaknesses as a side. It is a pressure match, that is watched by the entire world,” said Rizwan to Star Sports.

"Really excited for the Asia Cup after achieving a series win here"@babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak, who shared their 14th _ partnership in international cricket on Saturday, talk about the No.1 ranking and the series whitewash _#AFGvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/VN2jJ1PYcY August 26, 2023

“The way to differentiate between a star and a regular player is experience. Both players are playing cricket, but this experience gives the team a benefit as they can handle pressure better. Obviously, the team which handles the pressure better, will get a favourable result,” added Rizwan.

As the Asia Cup 2023 comes close, all eyes will be on this rivalry, which is often cited as the biggest rivalry ever in world cricket. Overall in 132 ODIs between these two sides, India has won 55 while Pakistan has won 73. Four matches have ended in no result. India’s win percentage against Pakistan in the 50-over format is 41.66.

In Asia Cup 2023 history, both teams have played 16 matches against each other. Here, India has won nine, Pakistan has won six while one has ended in no result. Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B. The tournament will follow a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting four matches across two venues and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining games.

The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super Fours, beginning September 6. The final will be played by the top two teams at the end of the Super Fours on September 17 in Colombo.

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

(with ANI inputs)