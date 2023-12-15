Asia Cup 2023 U19: Huge Upsets In Semifinals As Bangladesh Beat India And Pakistan Lose To UAE

In what came as a shocking new on Friday (December 15), Bangladesh defeated India by four wickets thanks to a tremendous innings by Ariful Islam in the U19 Asia Cup semi-final. Bangladesh were chasing 189 when they lost a few early wickets, but Ariful's 94-run performance got them back into the contest. In addition to him, Ahrar Amin scored 44 runs. Earlier, Bangladesh dismissed India for 188 thanks to four wickets claimed by Maruf Mridha. Murugan Abhishek scored 62 and Musheer Khan scored 50 for India. Bangladesh will now play the UAE in Sunday's finale match.

In the other semifinal, UAE defeated Pakistan by a remarkable 11 runs in the U19 Asia Cup semi-final. Pakistan, chasing a modest 193 runs were losing wickets often as the UAE spinners applied more and more pressure. Ayman Ahamed and Hardik Pai claimed two wickets apiece for the UAE. Aryansh Sharma scored 46 and Aayan Khan scored 55 to lead UAE to 193 earlier in the game. Ubaid Shah took four wickets for Pakistan.