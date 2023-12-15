trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699492
NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2023 UNDER 19

Asia Cup 2023 U19: Huge Upsets In Semifinals As Bangladesh Beat India And Pakistan Lose To UAE

Under 19 Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh and UAE will fight for the trophy in the final.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 11:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Asia Cup 2023 U19: Huge Upsets In Semifinals As Bangladesh Beat India And Pakistan Lose To UAE Source: Twitter

In what came as a shocking new on Friday (December 15), Bangladesh defeated India by four wickets thanks to a tremendous innings by Ariful Islam in the U19 Asia Cup semi-final. Bangladesh were chasing 189 when they lost a few early wickets, but Ariful's 94-run performance got them back into the contest. In addition to him, Ahrar Amin scored 44 runs. Earlier, Bangladesh dismissed India for 188 thanks to four wickets claimed by Maruf Mridha. Murugan Abhishek scored 62 and Musheer Khan scored 50 for India. Bangladesh will now play the UAE in Sunday's finale match.

In the other semifinal, UAE defeated Pakistan by a remarkable 11 runs in the U19 Asia Cup semi-final. Pakistan, chasing a modest 193 runs were losing wickets often as the UAE spinners applied more and more pressure. Ayman Ahamed and Hardik Pai claimed two wickets apiece for the UAE. Aryansh Sharma scored 46 and Aayan Khan scored 55 to lead UAE to 193 earlier in the game. Ubaid Shah took four wickets for Pakistan. Bangladesh and the UAE will now square off in the top match on Sunday.

Live Tv

Trending news

Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
samsung high risk alert
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users
DNA Video
DNA: Where did the security of Parliament fail?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Heart attack
DNA: UP Roadways Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving
DNA Video
DNA test of Lok Sabha security breach
DNA Video
Parliament Security Breach: Who Is Manoranjan D?
DNA Video
DNA test of breach in Parliament security today
DNA Video
DNA: Eyewitness recall how intruders attacked Parliament