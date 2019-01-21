हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia

Australian ODI skipper Aaron Finch terms himself as 'weak link' after series defeat against India

Finch failed to make his presence felt at the top of the order, scoring just 26 runs in three innings. 

Australian ODI skipper Aaron Finch terms himself as &#039;weak link&#039; after series defeat against India
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Australian One Day International (ODI) captain Aaron Finch has called himself the "weak link" of the team for the recently concluded series against India, wherein the visitors recorded a historic 2-1 win.

The 32-year-old opener who has not been selected in the squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka, will be involved in the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Melbourne Renegades for a month. 

"It'll be good to be at home and to spend some time around some friends again," he told cricket.com.au.

Referring to the ODI series against India, Finch termed it as 'disappointing'. He further conceded that he did not make "as big an impact with the bat" as he had expected. He, however, lauded the effort of the team, saying that the batting had seem some improvement.

The cricketer failed to make his presence felt at the top of the order, scoring just 26 runs in three innings.  

Indian Pace-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar accounted for Finch in all three ODI clashes, with the cricketer expressing a desire to work on his weaknesses.   

"I think this time will be really good to be able to work on my game with some more time in the schedule," concluded Finch. 

