Babar Azam Breaks Multiple Records With 18th ODI Century, Surpasses Virat Kohli On THIS List

During the fourth ODI game between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi, Babar Azam set a massive new ODI world record. He achieved this milestone while playing a splendid knock that saw him score the 18th ODI century of his career. Through the course of the innings, Babar achieved the milestone of completing 5,000 runs in ODI cricket, becoming the fastest in history to break the record. Babar is the first to achieve the milestone in less than 100 innings (98), breaking Hashim Amla's previous record (101). Virat Kohli and Viv Richards were joint second (114) but now hold the third spot on the list. Babar is also the fastest to complete 18 ODI centuries and, once again, the only player to do it in less than 100 innings. Hashim Amla and David Warner are second, third, and fourth on the list.

Pakistan posted a massive total of 334 on the board after New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first. The hosts have already sealed a series win with an unassailable lead of 3-0, and their charge of the massive total was spearheaded by skipper Babar, who made 107 runs in 117 balls. Agha Salman also scored a half-century, and Shaheen Afridi and Mohammed Harris' cameo saw Pakistan get a strong finish.

Babar has been in brilliant form in the ongoing series, having made scores of 49 and 65 in the last two games. He has been one of the best ODI players in the world over the last couple of years, scoring centuries for fun and making runs all over the world. His consistency has earned him a reputation as one of the most reliable and dependable batsmen in the game.

New Zealand has been without several key players in the series due to the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Black Caps managed to draw the T20 series but have failed to compete in the ODIs. Despite being down on players, New Zealand has a strong ODI team, and their absence has made it easier for Pakistan to win the series.