Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been introduced in many ways in international cricket and back home in Pakistan. He was once called as the 'next big thing' in Pakistan cricket before being hailed as 'new kid on the block'. He is now a No 1 ODI batter and is in charge of the Pakistan's national cricket team. On Friday (August 19), he got introduced with a name that even he would not have thought of as his teammate called him 'Cristiano Messi'. Shadab was referring to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the two modern greats of world football, while introducing Babar to AFC Ajax players during a meet up on Friday.

Ajax players and Pakistan team members met ahead of the 3rd ODI vs Netherlands and exchanged pleasantries as well. AFC Ajax are one of the top-tier football teams in Netherlands and while introducing Babar to them, Shadab said, "He is Cristiano Messi, he is both." What Shadab meant was that Babar had qualities of both Ronaldo and Messi in world cricket.

Watch the video here.

Babar is indeed in great form at the moment. The Pakistan captain has already slammed 2 fifties in the competition in the ODI series vs Netherlands. He is warming up well for the Asia Cup 2022 clash vs India. Pakistan's first match in the continental tournament is vs Rohit Sharma's India, which is expected to be a high-octane contest. Not to forget, Babar also crossed a big landmark during the ODIs vs Netherlands. Babar has scored 4,573 ODI runs after 89 innings, breaking former South African batter Hashim Amla's world record again for most ODI runs after 89 ODI innings. Amla scored 4,539 ODI runs after 89 ODI innings.