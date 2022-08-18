Babar Azam's Pakistan cricket team registered another victory in ODIs as they beat Netherlands in the 2nd match of the series to clinch the series on Thursday (August 18) at Rotterndam. Earlier, they had won the first ODI by 16 runs. There is one more to game in the series which will take place on Sunday (August 21). In the 2nd ODI, Pakistan lost the toss and were told to bowl first. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah delivered with the new ball as they picked up 3 and 2 wickets respectively. The other star for Pakistan with the ball in hand was Mohammad Nawaz who picked up 3 wickets.

Netherlands, in th ened, were bowled out for 186 with Bas de Leede top-scoring with 89 off 120 balls that included 2 fours and 2 sixes. He was ably supported by Tom Cooper who struck 66 off 74 balls. Had these two not batted well, the hosts may have ended up scoring even less than 100.

Pakistan got off to a very bad start, in the chase, as openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq departed for low scores. It was then that Babar and Mohammad Rizwan came to the crease and stitched a 88-run stand for the 3rd wicket that Pakistan was able to steady the ship. Not to forget, out of these 88 runs, 57 were scored by Babar, who struck his 2nd fifty in the series. His knock included 7 fours.

Rizwan started off slow and ensured he was there till the end to take his side home with six wickets in hand. He made 69 off 82 while while Agha Salman struck a fifty as well.

Babar was hailed for his consistentcy as Pakistan have npw won seven ODIs on the trot. The Pak skipper has been in tremendous form and has been extending his lead at the top of the batting charts in ICC ODI rankings.

Check out fans reactions after his another brilliant fifty.

Babar azam is just hungry for more runs, can't stop scoring won't stop scoring. — Ahsan (@ahsann_01) August 18, 2022

Another series victory for Pakistan under the king Babar Azam!

Muhammad Rizwan (69*), Babar Azam (57) and Agha Salman (50*) help Pakistan to a seven wickets win over Netherland to seal the series 2/0.

Last ODI will be held on Sunday#NEDvPAK #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/Blq5jKuCqd — Muhammad Arsalan (@iamarsalan_6) August 18, 2022