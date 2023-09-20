Indian cricket team looks all set now to take on the world at the mega event to be played at home. ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 kicksoff on October 5. Team India announced that they are the big favourites to win the title after lifting the Asia Cup 2023 trophy with dominant win over Sri Lanka in the final. India have not won an ICC tournament since 2013. The last World Cup win had come in 2011 when the MS Dhoni-led side won the tournament.

The official anthem of the ODI World Cup was launched on September 20. It is called 'Dil Jashne Boley' and has Ranveer Singh as the lead performer. Dhanashree Verma, popular social media artist and wife of Yuzvendra Chahal, also features in the video.

On the same day, Adidas, who are the official Kit partners of Team India, revealed their jersey launch video. In the video, popular rapper Raftaar has done his magic. The rap is called '3 ka dream', which reflects how badly India want to win their third ODI World Cup trophy after 1983 and 2011.

In the video, all the Team India members, including captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya and batter Virat Kohli, feature. Other team members like Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj among others are also part of the video.

One of the findings from the launch is the Tiranga stripes on the shoulder of the jersey the players are wearing in the video. Adidas mention in their statement that they are replacing the three white stripes on the shoulders with the vibrant tricolour. "The BCCI logo now proudly bears two stars, symbolizing India's historic ODI victories in 1983 and 2011," they said.

Watch the Indian team's jersey in the World Cup song released by Adidas here:

1983 ignited the spark.

2011 brought in glory.

2023 marks the beginning of #3KaDream. pic.twitter.com/1eA0mRiosV — adidas (@adidas) September 20, 2023

India will have their task cut out in the World Cup. They have prepared well and built a strong squad. There is a lot of logic and sense reflecting in the squad. India have included off-spinner and all-rounder Washington Sundar as well as recalled R Ashwin to the squad which will take on Australia in three-match ODI series starting September 22. This is because India are still on a hunt for a quality spinner, who can also bat at Number 8 spot. Axar Patel is currently a part of the World Cup squad, picked to perform the same job but his injury has forced the Men In Blue to look for options.