Babar Azam's Pakistan cricket team trolled by Iceland Cricket - Check

Pakistan, who are on the verge of an unprecedented and humiliating 3-0 home loss to England, were savagely roasted by Iceland Cricket on Monday. A rampaging England raced toward a 3-0 whitewash as Day 3 of the third and final Test between Pakistan and England in Karachi came to a conclusion. The visitors will win with just 55 runs remaining if they lose, giving Pakistan its first-ever clean sweep 3-0 on home soil.

Iceland Cricket used Twitter to poke fun at Babar Azam and company as the series sweep loomed over Pakistan. "Message to @TheRealPCB, we are happy to come and tour Pakistan and lose 3-0, getting chopped up and sugared like marmalade. Just letting you know in the interests of balance. And we will score at 0.7 not 7.0 an over," Iceland Cricket wrote on the social media platform.

England won the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs and the second Test in Multan by 26 runs during Pakistan's first Test tour in 17 years. On Day 3 of the Karachi Test, Rehan Ahmed, a teenage leg-spinner, became the youngest debutant to capture five wickets in an innings, setting England up for a remarkable victory.

