BAN vs IRE 2nd T20: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan Shine As Bangladesh Beat Ireland By 77 Runs To Claim Series 2-0

Bangladesh secured a series win over Ireland with a 77-run victory in the second T20I at Chattogram. Litton Das' explosive half-century and skipper Shakib Al Hasan's all-round performance were the highlights of the match. Ireland lost six wickets within the powerplay and could only score 125/9 in their 20 overs. Shakib's 5/22 helped Bangladesh restrict Ireland to a low score, and he became the bowler with the most T20I wickets, with 136 scalps in his career. Bangladesh had earlier posted 202/3 in 17 overs, with Das top-scoring with 83 off just 41 balls. Bangladesh had won the first T20I by 22 runs via DLS Method and the ODI series 2-0.

In the second T20I, Ireland's chase of 203 never got going as they lost wickets regularly. Shakib wreaked havoc in the powerplay, taking five wickets, including Harry Tector and George Dockrell. Curtis Campher fought back with a quickfire fifty, but the Bangladesh bowlers were too good for Ireland, and they were bowled out for 125. Shakib's performance with the ball earned him the Player of the Match award.

Bangladesh's total of 202/3 was built around Das' explosive knock. His 83 came off just 41 balls and included 10 fours and three sixes. Mohammad Ashraful's 20-ball fifty in the inaugural T20 World Cup was the previous fastest fifty by a Bangladesh player in T20Is. Shakib played a captain's knock, scoring an unbeaten 38 off 24 balls, while Mohammad Mithun and Towhid Hridoy also made useful contributions. Ben White and Mark Adair were among the wickets for Ireland.

The win in the second T20I followed Bangladesh's victory in the ODI series, which they won 2-0 after the second match was abandoned due to rain. The third and final T20I will be played on March 31, followed by a Test match from April 4. Bangladesh will be hoping to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming matches.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 202/3 (Litton Das 83, Rony Talukdar 44, Ben White 2/28) won against Ireland (Curtis Campher 50, Harry Tector 22, Shakib Al Hasan 5/22).