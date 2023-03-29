topStoriesenglish2589201
Big Blow For Punjab Kings As Liam Livingstone Ruled Out Of IPL 2023's Opening Match vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Apart from Livingstone, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada will also miss the opening game of the IPL 2023 because of international cricket commitments.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 10:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Liam Livingstone, the England batter, will not be participating in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as he is still awaiting a fitness clearance from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), according to ESPNCricinfo. Livingstone had suffered a knee injury in December last year, and since then, he has not played any competitive cricket. He was an integral part of the PBKS set-up and had performed exceptionally well in IPL 2022, scoring 437 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 182.08 and picking up six wickets with his spin bowling. However, despite his heroics, PBKS finished at the sixth spot for the fourth season in a row.

Livingstone's absence will be a significant blow for PBKS, but they have the highest-paid player in IPL history, Sam Curran, who joined the team after being purchased for Rs 18.50 crore at the auction last year. Curran is the only English player left in the squad, as Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the competition, and Matthew Short has been named as his replacement. Short was the 'Player of the Tournament' during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23, representing Adelaide Strikers. He was the second-highest run scorer in the tournament with 458 runs at an average of 35.23 in 14 matches and took 11 wickets with the best bowling figures of 3/14.

Apart from Livingstone, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada will also miss the opening game of the IPL 2023 because of international cricket commitments. However, he is expected to arrive in India on April 3 ahead of PBKS's away match against Rajasthan Royals.

PBKS will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL campaign opener at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on April 1. Livingstone's absence will be felt, but with the likes of Curran and Short in the squad, PBKS will be hoping to start their campaign on a positive note and improve on their performance from the last season.

