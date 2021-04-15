हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BCCI

BCCI announces Team India annual player contracts: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah on 7-crore club

BCCI announces Team India annual player contracts: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma on 7-crore club (PTI/File Photo)

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah retained their A+ category in the BCCI Annual Player Contracts for Team India for the period from October 2020 to September 2021. The development was announced by the India's cricket governing body on Thursday evening. 

The cricketers are divided into four categories, which are A+, A, B, and C. 

The trio who were retained by BCCI in the highest A+ category bracket of Rs 7 crore. 

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav lost their Grade A contract and are now placed Grade B category, which falls in the 3 crore category. Meanwhile, after a good outing in Australia and then in India, Shardul Thakur was promoted in Grade B.  

Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, saw a major dip and has now been placed in Group C from the B category. Grade C cricketers fall in the one-crore category.  

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj are the new members to be included in the BCCI annual players contract list for 2020-21. Kedhar Jadhav and Manish Pandey were not retained by BCCI in their annual contracts list. 

BCCI Central Contracts for October 2020 to September 2021: 

Grade A+: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Grade A: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant.

Grade B: Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal 

Grade C: Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammed Siraj. 

