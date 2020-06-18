हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suresh Raina

'Be the decider of your life': Suresh Raina sweats it out amid coronavirus crises

While international cricket across the globe is yet to begin amid coronavirus pandemic, Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina is making sure to not compromise with his fitness and remain match ready before the resumption of the game. 

&#039;Be the decider of your life&#039;: Suresh Raina sweats it out amid coronavirus crises

While international cricket across the globe is yet to begin amid coronavirus pandemic, Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina is making sure to not compromise with his fitness and be match ready before the resumption of the game. 

The 33-year-old, who has been quite active on social media just like other sporting personalities since COVID-19 lockdown, took to his official Instagram account and posted a video of himself engaging in an outdoor workout session with his trainer.

Along with the video of his practice session, Raina also shared a motivational message with his followers.

"Be the decider of your life - another day, another hustle..Gotta keep doing it! #midweekmotivation," he captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Be the decider of your life - another day, another hustle..Gotta keep doing it! #midweekmotivation 

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on

In the video, Raina could be seen lifting dumbbells and engaging in jogging and cycling.

Earlier, Raina also shared an adorable picture of him with his daughter Samaira.

Along with the picture, he wrote,"You make everything better Have a joyful Day ahead! #YouMakeMeSmileEveryday."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You make everything better Have a joyful Day ahead! #YouMakeMeSmileEveryday

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on

On a work front, Raina last represented the national side during an ODI series against England in July 2018.

Raina was scheduled to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020)--which was slated to begin from March 29 but was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI due to coronavirus pandemic.

 

 

Tags:
Suresh RainaCSKIPL 2020ODIBCCICricket
Next
Story

Born June 18, 1987: Moeen Ali, England cricketer
  • 3,66,946Confirmed
  • 12,237Deaths

Full coverage

  • 82,10,642Confirmed
  • 4,44,853Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M6S

News 25: Watch top 25 news stories of the day