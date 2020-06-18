'Be the decider of your life': Suresh Raina sweats it out amid coronavirus crises

While international cricket across the globe is yet to begin amid coronavirus pandemic, Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina is making sure to not compromise with his fitness and be match ready before the resumption of the game.

The 33-year-old, who has been quite active on social media just like other sporting personalities since COVID-19 lockdown, took to his official Instagram account and posted a video of himself engaging in an outdoor workout session with his trainer.

Along with the video of his practice session, Raina also shared a motivational message with his followers.

"Be the decider of your life - another day, another hustle..Gotta keep doing it! #midweekmotivation," he captioned the post.

In the video, Raina could be seen lifting dumbbells and engaging in jogging and cycling.

Earlier, Raina also shared an adorable picture of him with his daughter Samaira.

Along with the picture, he wrote,"You make everything better Have a joyful Day ahead! #YouMakeMeSmileEveryday."

On a work front, Raina last represented the national side during an ODI series against England in July 2018.

Raina was scheduled to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020)--which was slated to begin from March 29 but was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI due to coronavirus pandemic.