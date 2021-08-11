Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets trolled by wife for ‘corona’ mehndi design – Check out

Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was last seen in action in July during the ODI and T20I series in Sri Lanka, is currently spending quality time with his family at his home and making full use of the break from cricket.

Interestingly, the bowler recently applied mehndi on his wife Nupur Nagar's hands and got trolled by her for the same.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nupur compared the Mehendi designs made by her and Bhuvi. She posted a collage of two pictures and while the snap in the upper half showed the Mehendi design made by her, the lower half showed Bhuvneshwar’s attempt. Comparing the two designs, Nupur hilariously said her husband’s design seems like coronavirus’ biological structure.

“It looks like corona,” Nupur Nagar wrote on her Insta story while tagging Bhuvneshwar.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar is expected to be seen in action next for Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2021, which is set to resume from September 19 in UAE after it was suspended due to COVID-19.

Also, Bhuvneshwar was in top form during the Sri Lanka tour, where he played the role of India's vice-captain. The bowler won the Man of the Match award in the first T20I after taking four wickets in his spell of 3.3 overs. He bowled economical spells in the next two games as well despite India having a further depleted team.

It won’t be wrong to say that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is certainly part of Team India’s plans for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which is set to commence in October in India.