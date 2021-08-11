हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Team India

ZEE Poll: Majority of fans believe Team India will bring gold medals if cricket is included in Olympics

Given the recent development, Indian cricket fans can very much witness the Men in Blue participating in the Games from 2028, and the majority of them believe that Team India will be regular top-contenders for a gold medal if cricket is included in Olympics.

File image (Source: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (August 10) confirmed its intention to bid for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympic Games. The ICC has convened a Working Group to lead the bid on behalf of the sport, which will be focused on cricket becoming part of the Olympic family for Los Angeles 2028, Brisbane 2032 and beyond.

If successful, it will see the sport played at the celebrated sporting festival for the first time in 128 years.

Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its Apex Council meeting in April had also given a conditional nod to send Team India for the 2028 Olympics if its autonomy wasn’t disturbed and there was no interference from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Given the recent development, Indian cricket fans can very much witness the Men in Blue participating in the Games from 2028, and the majority of them believe that Team India will be regular top-contenders for a gold medal if cricket is included in Olympics.

As per the poll conducted by ZEE NEWS on Twitter, 64.9% of fans believe that the Indian cricket team can bag numerous golds in Olympics, while 35.1% of fans disagreed with it.

Interestingly, cricket has only once been played at the Olympics, back in 1900 in Paris, with Great Britain and hosts France the only participants.

It was planned that Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, and Belgium would all enter cricket teams into the tournament. Unfortunately, both the Netherlands and Belgium withdrew from the cricket after their bid to co-host the Olympics was turned down.

Consequentially, the match between Great Britain and France was cricket’s first and, as it currently stands, the last match.

The clash proved a low-scoring affair in the end, with Great Britain registering a 158-run victory.

