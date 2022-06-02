A new cricket documentary is going to hit an OTT again as Neeraj Pandey released the trailer of 'Bando Mein Tha Dum', which narrates the story of India men's ceicket team's epic series win in Australia in 2020/21. There were many challenges that Indian team battled to create hsitory and win their second successive Border-Gavaskar trophy while playing away.

Here are 3 things fans would be eager to know from the documentary.

Mohammed Siraj facing racism

It is known among the Indian fans of what happened during the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground when Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were racially abused by some spectators. They were evicted and banned from entering the stadium again after BCCI lad lodged a formal complaint. However, fans would like to know what the dressing room talk was when the incident happened. Also, the things which happened at the backend with Cricket Australia and BCCI. It would be interesting to hear Siraj and Bumrah speak on the incident as they have not really opened up on the issue since then.

Cricket in 2021 (A Thread) January : _ India batted 131 overs in the fourth innings to save a Sydney test match. _ India successfully retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series win down under. _ Australia lost a test match at Gabba after 32 years. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/4O19fPH0HW — Umakant (@Umakant_27) December 31, 2021

Mood in Team India camp after 36 all-out

That wretched evening is unforgettable for India fans. By 12 noon in India time, the visitors were done and dusted. Setting an unwanted record, the team would have been down and out. So what really lifted them and what was the mood in the team? Were some disagreements came out? Were there any ego clashes?

How Shastri and Rahane planned the turnaround?

After that 36 all-out India made a strong comeback, it required mental toughness to do that. While there are stories of some powerful speeches mad by Shastri and Co, we do now what went behind the scene in terms of planning and decision-making. With so many injuries happening, how did the leadership group within the team acted upon.