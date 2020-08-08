Born August 8, 1990: Kane Williamson, New Zealand skipper

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who has appeared in a total of 290 international matches for his side so far, was born on this day in 1990.

The International Cricket Council took to its official Twitter handle and extended warm birthday greetings to Williamson, who tuned 30 on Saturday.

The world's cricket governing body wished Williamson by listing down his career stats and cricket records in a series of tweets.

"Kane Williamson in: Tests: 80 matches-6476 runs @ 50.99, ODIs: 151 matches | 6173 runs @ 47.48, T20Is: 60 matches | 1665 runs @ 32.64. Happy birthday to the New Zealand captain," the ICC tweeted.

Sharing a video of Williamson's innings during New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2015 clash, the ICC wrote, "Kane Williamson's record at the World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy: 29 matches 59.80 average, 3 x Hundred points symbol. A throwback to this classic match v Australia in CWC15, when the New Zealander won a thriller with this six."

Meanwhile, Williamson's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad also wished the New Zealand skipper a 'very Happy Birthday' by posting a video of him from the field.

"Friends, colleagues, teammates...Everyone loves #KaneWilliamson Orange heart #HappyBirthdayKane #OrangeArmy #SRH,"the franchise said.

Williamson made his international debut for New Zealand during a One-Day International (ODI) clash against India in August 2010 in Dambulla.

The New Zealand's top-order batsman received his maiden cap in the longest format of the game against the same side in Ahmedabad in November 2010.

Meanwhile, Williamson's T20I debut for the Black Caps came a year later against Zimbabwe in Harare in October.

Williamson has notched up a total of 6,476 runs and 29 wickets in 80 Tests, 6,173 runs and 37 wickets in 151 ODIs and 1,665 runs and six wickets in 60 matches he played in the shortest format of the game.

Besides this, the New Zealand all-rounder has also ammased 11,287 runs and 85 wickets in 148 first-class matches and 8,294 runs and 67 wickets in 212 List-A games.

Williamson has also featured for the national side at the 2011, 2015 and 2019 editions of the World Cup as well as in the 2012, 2014 and 2016 editions of the ICC World Twenty20.

He made his full-time captaincy debut for the national side during the ICC World Twenty20 in India in 2016.

Under Williamson, New Zealand clinched victories in 18 out of 32 Tests, 26 out of 50 ODIs, 15 out of 24 T20Is.

Williamson, who also led New Zealand to the finals of the 2019 World Cup, is all set to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the IPL---which is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 in United Arab Emirates (UAE).