Born June 22, 1994: Marnus Labuschagne, cricket's first concussion substitute

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne, who became the first concussion substitute in the history of the international cricket, was born on this day in 1994.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended warm birthday greetings to Labuschagne, who turned 26 on Monday.

The world's governing body also revealed that Labuschagne has been the most prolific run-scorer in the longest format of the game since making his debut in October 2018.

Labuschagne has amassed a total of 1,459 runs in 14 Tests he played for Australia so far at a staggering average of 63.43.

Since his debut in October 2018, Marnus Labuschagne has been the most prolific run-scorer in Test cricket His 1,459 runs have come at a staggering average of 63.43 from just 14 Tests! Happy birthday to the young Australian batting star pic.twitter.com/zTBOaOMXZn — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2020

Labuschagne notched up 1,114 County Championship runs at an average of over 65 in 2019.He smashed five centuries and five half-centuries in a spectacular debut county campaign that also saw him earn a spot in the Australian squad for the Ashes series.

He went on to become the first concussion substitute in the history of the Test cricket when he replaced Steve Smith at Lord's and helped his side retain the Ashes.

Labuschagne also became the first player to score 1,000 County Championship runs during the season besides also grabbing 19 wickets and 12 catches. His impressive show also saw him being named as one of the five Wisden Cricketers’ of the Year for his efforts for Glamorgan and Australia.

He has also notched up 305 runs in seven One-Day Internationals (ODIs) he has played so far for the national side.