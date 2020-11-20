Born November 20, 1987: Nathan Lyon, Australia's premium spinner

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who has appeared in a total of 127 international matches for the national side so far, was born on this day in 1987.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to her official Twitter handle to wish Australia's off-spinning 'GOAT' on his 33rd birthday.

Posting a picture of Lyon, the world's cricket governing body listed down the career stats of the Australian cricketer while adding that he was the first off-spinner from the country to clinch 150 Test wickets.

"127 international appearances, 420 wickets, Part of the ICC Test Team of the Year in 2018 and 2019. He was the first Australia off-spinner to claim 150 Test wickets, and is now 10 shy of 400 scalps in the format!Happy birthday to Australia's off-spinning GOAT, Nathan Lyon," the ICC tweeted.

Lyon made his international debut during a Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium in August 2011.Meanwhile, he played his first match in the One-Day International (ODI) format against the same side in March 2012.

Since then, the Australian lower-order batsman has bagged 390 wickets in 96 matches he played for Australia in the longest format of the game besides taking 29 wickets in as many ODI matches.

Meanwhile, Lyon appeared in just one match for Australia in the shortest format of the game and claimed a wicket in T20Is.

Regarded as the most successful off-spin bowler for Australia, Lyon also featured in 164 first-class games and 72 List A matches and grabbed a total of 665 wickets in the two formats of the games.

In 2015, Lyon broke the record for the most Test wickets taken by an Australian off-spin bowler, surpassing the record of Hugh Trumble's 141 wickets.

Lyon has been named in the 17-member Test squad for the upcoming four-match series against India, beginning December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.