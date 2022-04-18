हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

BREAKING: COVID-19 hits IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals team under quarantine after player tests positive

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals team will be under quarantine on Monday and Tuesday after a player has tested positive for COVID-19.

BREAKING: COVID-19 hits IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals team under quarantine after player tests positive
Delhi Capitals team has been put under quarantine after a player has tested COVID-19 positive. (Photo: ANI)

A couple of weeks into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the worst nightmare for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come true as the Delhi Capitals team have once again been put under quarantine ahead of Wednesday’s (April 20) clash against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

According to Cricbuzz website, Delhi Capitals have been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak scare and have cancelled Monday’s scheduled travel to Pune ahead of their next IPL 2022 game. The Rishabh Pant-led side will be quarantined in their rooms with door-to-door Covid-19 tests scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

The DC team physio Patrick Farhart had earlier been isolated after testing positive. It is understood that another player has now tested positive on the Rapid Antigen Test and will undergo further RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The Capitals are scheduled to play against Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings in Pune on Wednesday (April 20).

(More to come)

