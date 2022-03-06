IPL 2022 Full Schedule: CSK vs KKR confirmed to be first match of IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are the defending champions from last season, will taken on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening match of IPL 2022 on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium.

On March 28, new IPL teams Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will take on each other at the Wankhede stadium with Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul battling it out against each other.

Check full schedule here:

A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days.

The 15th season will start on 26th March at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

On 27th March, the league will stage its first double-header starting off with a Day game at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians. The DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings & Royal Challengers Bangalore at night.

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on 29th March when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune.

There will be 12 double headers in total with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on 22nd May at the Wankhede Stadium.

The schedule for the Playoffs and the TATA IPL 2022 final to be played on 29th May will be announced later.