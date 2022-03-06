IPL Schedule 2022: Date, Time, Fixtures, Teams, Venue details announced, check here

The IPL 2022 will kick off on March 26 with Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede cricket stadium in Mumbai, confirmed the BCCI.

The IPL 2022 full schedule with dates, timings and venues was revealed on Sunday (March 6).

While the two new IPL teams - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans - will play their first match of the tournament against each other on March 28.

All ten franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season - CSK, RR, PBKS, DC, MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, GT, LSG, are expected to start training for the tournament by March 14-15.

MCA Ground in Thane and Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai are part of five grounds that have been allowed for the training of all ten teams by the BCCI.

The IPL 2022 season will be held from March 26-May 29. A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international standard venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later. Interestingly, with regards to doubleheaders, there will be 12 matches/days.

Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium will host 20 matches while 15 matches will be played at Brabourne Stadium (CCI). DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai will host 20 matches while Pune's MCA International Stadium will conduct 15 matches.

Group A: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.

How the group league will be held is explained here

Check out the full schedule of IPL 2022 below: