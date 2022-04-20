हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS match to go ahead despite Tim Seifert testing positive

IPL 2022 clash between DC and PBKS on April 20 will go on despite the Covid outbreak in Delhi Capitals camp. 

Breaking: DC vs PBKS match to go ahead despite Tim Seifert testing positive
Source: Twitter

IPL 2022 clash between DC and PBKS on April 20 will go on despite the Covid outbreak in Delhi Capitals camp

"The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of COVID testing today. Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today," read the statement from BCCI.

Further, BCCI on Wednesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 34 – Delhi Capital versus Rajasthan Royals from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai scheduled on April 22th, 2022.

The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022DC vs PBKSDC vs PBKS IPL 2022
Next
Story

DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rishabh Pant wins toss and DC opt to bowl

Must Watch

PT3M45S

Bulldozer in Jahangirpuri: Constitutional values ​​are being violated - tweets Rahul Gandhi