IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Another Delhi Capitals player tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of DC vs PBKS clash

In another blow to Delhi Capitals, one more player has tested positive for Covid-19. 

As per reports, DC wicket-keeper and batter Tim Seifert, who comes from New Zealand, has tested positive for Covid and will be isolating. 

That really puts doubt over the fate of the evening game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. 

The New Zealand player is second overseas cricketer in the Capitals team after Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to get the infection, taking the overall count of positive cases to six.

The positive case emerged after a fresh round of testing conducted on Wednesday morning, according to a BCCI source.

"As far as we know, Tim Seifert of New Zealand has tested positive," said a BCCI source.

"We were tested in the morning and we will be tested again shortly. We continue to be isolated," said a player on the condition of anonymity.

The BCCI was on Tuesday forced to shift the game to Mumbai from Pune following a COVID outbreak in the Delhi camp. 

With ANI inputs

