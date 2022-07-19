KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding to reportedly take place in THIS month

K.L. Rahul, captain of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants and the vice-captain of Indian national, who has been dating Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty for more than three years, is set to tie the knot with her in early 2023.

As per the latest ETimes report, "it is confirmed at least for now, until and unless Rahul and Athiya's families have a change in plan, that the shaadi is happening in early 2023."

The report by ETimes further states that, "the families zeroed down to January and February. The date and venue is not yet finalised and Athiya and KL Rahul will house themselves in a building called Sandhu Palace in Mumbai’s plush Pali Hill, whose construction has still not been fully completed."

The couple, along with their families, reportedly visited the new house to see the progress as they will be moving in soon. The wedding, every detail of which is being overseen by the bride herself, is expected to take place in Mumbai.

Earlier, a source close to Athiya told India Today that preparations for the wedding are going in full swing and Rahul's parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya's family and the couple are set to tie the knot in the next three months.

However, Athiya sarcastically refuted the news calling it mere rumours. On her Instagram story Athiya had written: “I hope I am invited to this wedding that is taking place in 3 months, lol”.

According to India Today, Athiya recently jetted off to Germany with K. L. Rahul for his treatment. The cricketer was ruled out of India's tour of England due to an injury. The 30-year-old, who sustained a groin injury, underwent surgery in Germany. The source further revealed that Rahul would remain there for about a month and Athiya would be by his side during his recovery.

Notably, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their relationship official at Suniel Shetty's son Ahan’s debut film Tadap’s premiere.