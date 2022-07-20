Premier India batsman KL Rahul, who is recovering from a groin injury at the National Cricket Academy at Bangalore posted a video of his extensive training session as he aims to make comeback into the national side for the five-match T20I series against West Indies in August. Rahul who was named the captain of the Indian cricket team for the South Africa series was ruled out due to a groin injury and later had to undergo groin surgery in Germany, will have to prove his fitness ahead of the WI series. Rahul on Wednesday posted a video where he can be seen training and hitting the gym.

Rahul has been named in the Indian squad for the West Indies T20Is which begins on July 29. However, his availability is subject to fitness.

According to the reports by Insidesports, KL Rahul along with Kuldeep Yadav are set to join the Indian squad after clearing the fitness test. “Both KL and Kuldeep will have a fitness test this week. Their recovery is going really well and we hope they return to action. Kuldeep is already 80% match fit. For KL, it is a work in progress since he recently had a surgery. He has begun practice and depending on the level of fitness, we will take a call,” a member of the selection committee was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

India’s squad for 5 T20Is vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

India vs West Indies T20I Schedule

July 29, 2022 - West Indies vs India 1st T20I - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad - 8 PM

Aug 1, 2022 - West Indies vs India 2nd T20I - Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts - 8 PM

Aug 2, 2022 - West Indies vs India 3rd T20I - Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts- 8 PM

Aug 6, 2022 - West Indies vs India 4th T20I - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida - 8 PM

Aug 7, 2022 - West Indies vs India 5th T20I - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida - 8 PM