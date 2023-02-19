topStoriesenglish2574983
RANJI TROPHY 2023

Ranji Trophy 2023: Saurashtra Become CHAMPIONS Again; Beat Bengal in Final to Clinch Second Title in Last Three Seasons

This is Saurashtra's second title in last 3 editions of the Ranji Trophy as they beat Bengal by 9 wickets in the final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

Saurashtra beat Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2023 final by 9 wickets to clinch the title on Sunday, February 19 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This is the second title for Saurashtra in the past 3 seasons. The Jaydev Unadkat side chased down the small target to win the match and with it, the trophy. 

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat claimed a match haul of nine wickets, including 6/85 in the second innings, as Saurahstra thrashed Bengal by nine wickets in the Ranji Trophy final on Sunday. Having given away a big first innings lead of 230, Bengal, who were overnight 169/4 in their second essay, folded for 241, handing the visitors a mere 12 runs' target. In reply, Saurashtra's Jay Gohil was out for a duck. Saurashtra, however, went past the target in 2.4 overs to wrap up the match with one day and two full sessions to spare.

More to come..

