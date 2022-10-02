NewsCricket
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA ODI SERIES

Breaking: Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in SA ODIs, no place for Mohammed Shami

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Men in Blue.

Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 06:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Breaking: Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in SA ODIs, no place for Mohammed Shami

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Men in Blue. The ODI series between India and South Africa will begin on October 6 with the first game set to be played at Ekana Sports City.

Below is the India squad for ODI series against SA announced

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar

