India vs South Africa T20I series: All you need to know about Rohit Sharma’s India vs Temba Bavuma-led SA

Just a couple of days after winning the three-match T20I against world champions Australia, Rohit Sharma’s Team India will take on Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in a three-match T20I series followed by same number of ODIs beginning in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28). India will look to continue their winning run after a lacklustre showing in the Asia Cup 2022 earlier this month where they failed to make the final.

The Proteas had last toured India in June, where the series ended in a 2-2 draw after the decider was washed out. South Africa have also been in good form recently, as they’ve won four consecutive matches, of the last five T20I games that they have played. They bagged a 2-0 win against Ireland in August after defeating England by 2-1 in July. This will also be the third time that the two teams will face each other in the ongoing calendar year.

While South Africa has announced the squad for both the T20Is and the ODIs, India is yet to announce the ODI squad. As for the T20Is, the Indian team will be led by Rohit Sharma, whereas Temba Bavuma will be in charge of the Proteas. The series will be a build up for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month.

Here’s all you need to know about India vs South Africa T20I series…

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo

ODI Squads

India: TBA

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa tour of India Schedule

1st T20I – September 28, Wednesday – 7 PM – Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

2nd T20I – October 2, Sunday – 7 PM – Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

3rd T20I – October 4, Tuesday – 7 PM – Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

1st ODI – October 06, Thursday – 1:30 PM – Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

2nd ODI – October 09, Sunday – 1:30 PM – JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

3rd ODI – October 11, Tuesday – 1:30 PM – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Where can I watch India vs South series LIVE in India?

India vs South Africa T20I and ODI series will be LIVE on Star Sports Network.

How can I watch Live Streaming of India vs South Africa series in India?

India vs South Africa T20I and ODI series will be available for Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.