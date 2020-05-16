Brother, is it you? Mohammad Amir spots Virat Kohli's doppelganger in Turkish TV series

While cricketing activities across the world continue to remain at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir has recently come across Indian skipper Virat Kohli's doppleganger in a Turkish TV series.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 28-year-old Pakistan pacer posted a picture of Kohli's lookalike Cavit Çetin Güner from Turkish series 'Dirilis Ertugrul Ghaz' and asked the Indian skipper if he is working as an actor.

Amir left amazed by the striking resemblance of Kohli with the Turkish actor and, therefore, decided to quickly give a shoutout to Indian captain on social media.

“@imVkohli brother is it you m confused,” Amir tweeted.

@imVkohli brother is it you m confused pic.twitter.com/kbwn31yjT6 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 15, 2020

Recently, Amir admitted that Kohli is the best batsman of the current era and that there is no match to him during a social media interaction.

Earlier this week, Amir--who bid adieu to the longest format of the game in July 2019--was surprisingly left out of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) central contracts list for the 2020-2021 season.

Kohli, on the other hand, was set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had in April postponed the lucrative T20 tournament indefinitely due to COVID-19.