Caribbean Premier League 2020: Complete squads of all six franchises

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has confirmed the squads for all six franchises for the upcoming 2020 edition of the tournament, which is slated to take place from August 18 to September 10.

All players and coaching staff are now in Trinidad & Tobago and will continue to remain in strict quarantine for the first 14 days in the country.

Meanwhile, three players and one coach have failed to travel as a result of the stringent protocols to ensure the safety of the CPL cohort and the population of Trinidad & Tobago.

Every individual was tested 72 hours before they traveled in order to ensure that all members of the party were travelling coronavirus free, the CPL press release said.

One player based in Jamaica tested positive for COVID-19 and he had been training with two others so all the three players were withdrawn from the tournament.

Besides them, a coach based in Australia also tested positive before he departed so he was not able to travel either.

Reflecting on the same, CPL Tournament Operations Director, Michael Hall, said, “These withdrawals are a sign of the testing protocols that CPL put in place working as they should, and while it is disappointing for the players and coaches involved it is vital that CPL does nothing to compromise the safety of all those involved in the tournament and the public of Trinidad."

“There have been other changes to the squads and support staff as a result of other logistical challenges with the difficulty of travelling at the current time," he added.

The 33-match tournament will see the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean and from around the world playing across only the two venues in Trinidad & Tobago.

Take a look at complete squads of all six teams:

Jamaica Tallawahs St Lucia Zouks Trinbago Knight Riders ANDRE RUSSELL ROSTON CHASE DWAYNE BRAVO SANDEEP LAMICHHANE MOHAMMAD NABI KIERON POLLARD CARLOS BRATHWAITE DAREN SAMMY SUNIL NARINE ROVMAN POWELL NAJIBULLAH ZADRAN COLIN MUNRO MUJEEB UR RAHMAN ANDRE FLETCHER FAWAD AHMED GLENN PHILLIPS KESRICK WILLIAMS DARREN BRAVO CHADWICK WALTON SCOTT KUGGELEIJN LENDL SIMMONS OSHANE THOMAS CHEMAR HOLDER KHARY PIERRE ASIF ALI OBED McCOY TIM SEIFERT FIDEL EDWARDS RAHKEEM CORNWALL SIKANDAR RAZA PRESTON MCSWEEN MARK DEYAL ANDERSON PHILLIP JERMAINE BLACKWOOD ZAHIR KHAN PRAVIN TAMBE NICHOLAS KIRTON KIMANI MELIUS JAYDEN SEALES RAMAAL LEWIS LENIKO BOUCHER AMIR JANGOO NKRUMAH BONNAR KAVEM HODGE TION WEBSTER VEERASAMMY PERMAUL JAVELLE GLEN AKEAL HOSEIN RYAN PERSAUD SAAD BIN ZAFAR MUHAMMAD ALI KHAN

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents Guyana Amazon Warriors CHRIS LYNN RASHID KHAN IMRAN TAHIR BEN DUNK JASON HOLDER NICHOLAS POORAN EVIN LEWIS COREY ANDERSON BRANDON KING NICK KELLY SHAMARH BROOKS ROSS TAYLOR SOHAIL TANVIR MITCHELL SANTNER SHIMRON HETMYER ISH SODHI JOHNSON CHARLES CHRIS GREEN SHELDON COTTERELL SHAI HOPE KEEMO PAUL DENESH RAMDIN HAYDEN WALSH, JNR, SHERFANE RUTHERFORD RAYAD EMRIT ASHLEY NURSE ROMARIO SHEPHERD IMRAN KHAN JONATHAN CARTER NAVEEN UL HAQ ALZARRI JOSEPH RAYMON REIFER CHANDRAPUL HEMRAJ JOSHUA DE SILVA KYLE MAYERS KEVIN SINCLAIR DOMINIC DRAKES JOSHUA BISHOP ASHMEADE NEDD COLIN ARCHIBALD NYEEM YOUNG ODEAN SMITH JON RUSS JAGGESAR JUSTIN GREAVES ANTHONY BRAMBLE JAHMAR HAMILTON KEON HARDING JASDEEP SINGH SHAYAN JAHANGIR KISSOONDATH MAGRAM

The first clash will see last year’s runners-up, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, take on the Trinbago Knight Riders on August 18.