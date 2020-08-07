हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Caribbean Premier League

Caribbean Premier League 2020: Complete squads of all six franchises

The first clash will see last year’s runners-up, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, take on the Trinbago Knight Riders on August 18. 

Caribbean Premier League 2020: Complete squads of all six franchises
Official logo of CPL

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has confirmed the squads for all six franchises for the upcoming 2020 edition of the tournament, which is slated to take place from August 18 to September 10.

All players and coaching staff are now in Trinidad & Tobago and will continue to remain in strict quarantine for the first 14 days in the country.

Meanwhile, three players and one coach have failed to travel as a result of the stringent protocols to ensure the safety of the CPL cohort and the population of Trinidad & Tobago. 

Every individual was tested 72 hours before they traveled in order to ensure that all members of the party were travelling coronavirus free, the CPL press release said.

One player based in Jamaica tested positive for COVID-19 and he had been training with two others so all the three players were withdrawn from the tournament. 

Besides them, a coach based in Australia also tested positive before he departed so he was not able to travel either. 

Reflecting on the same, CPL Tournament Operations Director, Michael Hall, said, “These withdrawals are a sign of the testing protocols that CPL put in place working as they should, and while it is disappointing for the players and coaches involved it is vital that CPL does nothing to compromise the safety of all those involved in the tournament and the public of Trinidad."

“There have been other changes to the squads and support staff as a result of other logistical challenges with the difficulty of travelling at the current time," he added.

The 33-match tournament will see the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean and from around the world playing across only the two venues in Trinidad & Tobago. 

Take a look at complete squads of all six teams:

 

Jamaica Tallawahs

St Lucia Zouks

Trinbago Knight Riders 
ANDRE RUSSELL ROSTON CHASE DWAYNE BRAVO
SANDEEP LAMICHHANE MOHAMMAD NABI KIERON POLLARD
CARLOS BRATHWAITE DAREN SAMMY SUNIL NARINE
ROVMAN POWELL NAJIBULLAH ZADRAN COLIN MUNRO
MUJEEB UR RAHMAN ANDRE FLETCHER FAWAD AHMED
GLENN PHILLIPS KESRICK WILLIAMS DARREN BRAVO
CHADWICK WALTON SCOTT KUGGELEIJN LENDL SIMMONS
OSHANE THOMAS CHEMAR HOLDER KHARY PIERRE
ASIF ALI OBED McCOY TIM SEIFERT
FIDEL EDWARDS RAHKEEM CORNWALL SIKANDAR RAZA
PRESTON MCSWEEN MARK DEYAL ANDERSON PHILLIP
JERMAINE BLACKWOOD ZAHIR KHAN PRAVIN TAMBE
NICHOLAS KIRTON KIMANI MELIUS JAYDEN SEALES
RAMAAL LEWIS LENIKO BOUCHER AMIR JANGOO
NKRUMAH BONNAR KAVEM HODGE TION WEBSTER
VEERASAMMY PERMAUL JAVELLE GLEN AKEAL HOSEIN
RYAN PERSAUD SAAD BIN ZAFAR MUHAMMAD ALI KHAN

 

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Barbados Tridents

Guyana Amazon Warriors
CHRIS LYNN RASHID KHAN IMRAN TAHIR
BEN DUNK JASON HOLDER NICHOLAS POORAN
EVIN LEWIS COREY ANDERSON BRANDON KING
NICK KELLY SHAMARH BROOKS ROSS TAYLOR
SOHAIL TANVIR MITCHELL SANTNER SHIMRON HETMYER
ISH SODHI JOHNSON CHARLES CHRIS GREEN
SHELDON COTTERELL SHAI HOPE KEEMO PAUL
DENESH RAMDIN HAYDEN WALSH, JNR, SHERFANE RUTHERFORD
RAYAD EMRIT ASHLEY NURSE ROMARIO SHEPHERD
IMRAN KHAN JONATHAN CARTER NAVEEN UL HAQ
ALZARRI JOSEPH RAYMON REIFER CHANDRAPUL HEMRAJ
JOSHUA DE SILVA KYLE MAYERS KEVIN SINCLAIR
DOMINIC DRAKES JOSHUA BISHOP ASHMEADE NEDD
COLIN ARCHIBALD NYEEM YOUNG ODEAN SMITH
JON RUSS JAGGESAR JUSTIN GREAVES ANTHONY BRAMBLE
JAHMAR HAMILTON KEON HARDING JASDEEP SINGH
  SHAYAN JAHANGIR KISSOONDATH MAGRAM

The first clash will see last year’s runners-up, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, take on the Trinbago Knight Riders on August 18. 

 

 

 

 

 

Caribbean Premier LeagueCPLGuyana Amazon WarriorsTrinbago Knight RidersCricket
