हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

'Change is the only constant': Virat Kohli shares cryptic post on Twitter

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has not been at his imperious best this season, has recently shared a cryptic post which hints that he is looking to alter a few things with himself.

&#039;Change is the only constant&#039;: Virat Kohli shares cryptic post on Twitter
Image Credits: Twitter/@imVkohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has not been at his imperious best this season, has recently shared a cryptic post which hints that he is looking to alter a few things with himself.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 31-year-old shared a shadowed picture of himself with a motivational message. 

"Change is the only constant," Kohli wrote along with the picture. 

With the post, Kohli seems to be implying that his poor form will be over soon and that he would return back to his absolute best in the coming future.

Soon after Kohli shared the post, fans were quick to fill his comment section --showering their support for the skipper and asking the swashbuckling batsman to come back stronger in the upcoming series against South Africa and 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Let us take a look at some of them: 

Kohli had endured a forgetful tour of New Zealand, managing just one half-century in 11 innings he played across formats against the Black Caps. He amassed a total of 218 runs in five T20Is, three ODIs and two T20Is he played against New Zealand. 

Notably, India completed a 5-0 T20I series sweep against the Black Caps before they slumped to a 0-3 and 0-2 defeat in the ODI and Test series. respectively.

Kohli is now all set to lead India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning March 12 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.The Indian skipper will then captain Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 IPL, which is slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. 

 

Tags:
Virat KohliIndia vs New ZealandIPL 2020Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers Bangalore
Next
Story

Women's T20 World Cup: Can't face another smacking from Shafali, Mandhana, says Australia's Schutt

Must Watch

PT2M19S

FSSAI has set a committee to test foreign food in India