'Change is the only constant': Virat Kohli shares cryptic post on Twitter

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has not been at his imperious best this season, has recently shared a cryptic post which hints that he is looking to alter a few things with himself.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 31-year-old shared a shadowed picture of himself with a motivational message.

"Change is the only constant," Kohli wrote along with the picture.

With the post, Kohli seems to be implying that his poor form will be over soon and that he would return back to his absolute best in the coming future.

Soon after Kohli shared the post, fans were quick to fill his comment section --showering their support for the skipper and asking the swashbuckling batsman to come back stronger in the upcoming series against South Africa and 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Let us take a look at some of them:

Bring this aggression back king pic.twitter.com/nC09RqcaZR — .. (@18_Warrior_) March 5, 2020

Thalaivaaaa.......looking cool as well as style......all r blaming u for u form out but I'm waiting for u r comeback I bet to heaters that u r comeback would be in next lvl......and wait for winning moment #RCB #TeamRCB #KingKohli #Kohli #playbold #Valimal — DP_Maduraikaran(@MadurakaranMass) March 5, 2020

King acchi wapasi karega pic.twitter.com/hnTR1SrxjN — Mukesh Yadav (@MukeshY82757571) March 6, 2020

Yes Kohli We need Change. Time to Comeback like You did after Eng tour 2014. Play like that for 6 Six years . I miss Your batting , Aggression, Your shots Please come back one last time, I am waiting — Cricket Freak(@naveensurana05) March 5, 2020

Kohli had endured a forgetful tour of New Zealand, managing just one half-century in 11 innings he played across formats against the Black Caps. He amassed a total of 218 runs in five T20Is, three ODIs and two T20Is he played against New Zealand.

Notably, India completed a 5-0 T20I series sweep against the Black Caps before they slumped to a 0-3 and 0-2 defeat in the ODI and Test series. respectively.

Kohli is now all set to lead India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning March 12 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.The Indian skipper will then captain Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 IPL, which is slated to take place from March 29 to May 24.