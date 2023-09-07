Colombo Weather Update Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India Vs Pakistan May Be CANCELLED Again, Here’s WHY

Cricket fans around the world should brace themselves for some more disappointment this weekend as the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday could also be washed out because of rain. The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan Group A match has already been washed out with only one innings possible in the match on September 2 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

The Super 4 stages as well as the final on September 17 are set to take place in the capital city of Sri Lanka – Colombo as the Asia Cup 2023 resumes after a two day break on Saturday. But the weather forecast for Colombo also doesn’t look bright either.

The wet weather seems to have followed Team India to the Sri Lanka capital as well. According to Accuweather website, there is 75 per cent chance of rain throughout the day on Sunday (September 10) for the India vs Pakistan clash.

Check weather prediction for Colombo for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches HERE…

There will be 99 per cent cloud cover on Sunday afternoon when the two captains – Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam – come out for toss at 230pm IST. The temperature will be around 28 degrees and humidity around 77 per cent.

By evening the chances of rain increases to 80 per cent with humidity going up to 89 per cent and cloud cover of 100 per cent. In all likelihood, the Super 4 match between India vs Pakistan could be washed out without a result as well.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board had written to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to shift the Super 4 games as well as the final to Hambantota, where there isn’t much chance of rain at this time of the year. However, the request was turned out within in a couple of hours as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) didn’t agree to the request.

According to reports, PCB chief Zaka Ashraf has sent a mail to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah asking for compensation for Asia Cup 2023 matches that are being held in Sri Lanka. In the mail, Zaka Ashraf has said that due to the incessant rainfall in Sri Lanka, there were much lesser ticket sales as expected. Hence, he was demanding the compensation.