Asia Cup 2023: PCB Vs BCCI Again As Pakistan Board Demand Compensation For Rain-Hit Games, Including India Vs Pakistan Clash

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are at loggerheads again as the PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf has sent a mail to the Asian Cricket Council – led by BCCI secretary Jay Shah – demanding compensation for rain-hit matches in Asia Cup 2023 matches in Sri Lanka. The India vs Pakistan Group A clash was washed out last Saturday without a ball being bowled in the second innings while India’s second match at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy against Nepal was also curtailed by rain.

According to reports, PCB chief Zaka Ashraf has sent a mail to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah asking for compensation for Asia Cup 2023 matches that are being held in Sri Lanka. In the mail, Zaka Ashraf has said that due to the incessant rainfall in Sri Lanka, there were much lesser ticket sales as expected. Hence, he was demanding the compensation.

The Asia Cup 2023 is being held in a ‘hybrid format’, with 4 matches being held in Pakistan while the rest of the matches are being held in Sri Lanka. However, PCB are the official hosts of the tournament and hence are responsible for organizing the matches.

Rohit Sharma’s Team India have played two matches in the Asia Cup and both have been affected by rain. While the Duckworth-Lewis method came into their game against Nepal, which they won by 10 wickets, their game against Pakistan was completely washed out due to rain. Both matches were held in Pallekele.

However, there have been questions raised regarding the ticket prices allotted by PCB to the India matches in the group stage. While the much hyped India vs Pakistan game was priced at $5, the India vs Nepal game tickets were double the price at $10.

The India vs Pakistan game at the Super 4 clash, which is to be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo also faces the threat of rain, with the weather predicting 90 per cent chances of showers.

On Wednesday, former PCB president Najam Sethi also slammed the ACC for not shifting the venue of the Super Four stage from Colombo to Hambantota, which was being reported earlier.

“BCCI/ACC informed PCB today that they had decided to shift next India-Pak match from Colombo to Hambantota because of rain forecasts. Within one hour they changed their mind and announced Colombo as the venue. What’s going on? Is India afraid to play and lose to Pakistan? Look at the rain forecast!” Sethi wrote.

Pakistan have got the Super 4 stage in Asia Cup 2023 underway with a win over Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.