Coronavirus Pandemic: Australia's one-off T20I match against Scotland cancelled

Cricket Scotland has confirmed that the national side's one-off T20I match against Australia due to be played at The Grange on June 29 has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

The decision has been taken following discussions with Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"Due to the ongoing restrictions in place for international sport due to COVID-19, Cricket Scotland, together with the ECB and Cricket Australia, has agreed to cancel the men’s T20I against Australia due to be played at The Grange on 29th June," the official statement from Cricket Scotland stated.

Though discussions are being made regarding the rescheduling of limited-over fixtures between England and Australia, the match against Scotland will not be rearranged.

The move came in the wake of the costs and logistics involved in staging a one-off T20I in a secure environment amid coronavirus pandemic.

Reflecting on the development, Cricket Scotland CEO Gus Mackay said," Whilst this is disappointing news for us all in Scotland, we have explored all potential options and concluded that it is no longer possible to play the men’s T20 international against Australia.”

The fans who have already purchased the ticket for the match will be refunded automatically.

Three months after the game was distrupted due to coronavirus, the international cricket is all set to resume with the three-match Test series between West Indies and England from July 8 at `bio-secure` venues of Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford.