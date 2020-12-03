Cricket fraternity extends wishes as Indian batswoman Mithali Raj turns 38

Indian women ODI skipper and experienced batswoman Mithali Raj turned 38 on Thursday and cricket fraternity came in unison to extend warm birthday greetings to the former.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, all took to their social media handles to wish Mithali on her special occasion.

Sharing a glimpse of Mithali's splendid knock against New Zealand in an ICC Women's World Cup 2017 clash, the BCCI extended warm greetings to the Indian batswoman by listing down some of her career records so far.

"Leading run-scorer in WODIs, Youngest to score a 100 in WODIs, 1st Indian to reach 2000 runs in T20Is.Wishing #TeamIndia WODI skipper @M_Raj03 - a legend and an inspiration - a very happy birthday. Let's relive her match-winning ton in #WWC17," the country's cricket board tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also took to his official Twitter handle and wished a very Happy Birthday to 'immensely talented' Mithali Raj who has set wonderful benchmarks in Indian cricket.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the immensely talented @M_Raj03 who has set wonderful benchmarks in Indian cricket. May you continue to lead from the front and make the country proud," Singh wrote.

Mithali's teammate and pace spearhead Jhulan Goswami also extended wishes to the birthday girl by writing,"Wishing you a fantastic birthday Mithali! I hope this the beginning of the best year ever for you. Have a great day! @M_Raj03."

Just like BCCI, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also listed down the career stats of Mithali while wishing the Indian ODI skipper on her birthday.

Meanwhile, former cricketer and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra also wished Mithali and hoped that she continues to shine like a star.

"Happy Birthday @M_Raj03 Keep shining like a you are," Chopra wrote.

Mithali made her international debut for the Women in Blue during a One-Day International (ODI) against Ireland in June 1999.

In January 2002, Mithali appeared in her first match for India in the longest format of the game during a clash against England in 2002, while her T20I debut came against the same team four years later in August 2016.

So far, she has appeared in 89 T20Is, 209 ODIs and 10 Tests for India, amassing a total of 9,951 runs in it.

Last year, Mithali bid adieu to the shortest format of the game in order to shift her focus entirely on her preparations for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021.

In 2005, Mithali was appointed as the captain of the Indian women's cricket team.Under her leadership, India have played 132 ODI matches and won 82 of them besides also playing six Tests and winning three of them.

Mithali remains the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket and the only female cricketer to surpass the 6,000-run mark in ODIs.She is also the first player to score seven half-centuries in a row besides alos holding the record of scoring most fifties in the format.

Mithali is also the only player to have led India in more than one ICC ODI World Cup final--leading the side in 2005 and 2017.