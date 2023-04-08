CSK Vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s CSK Vs MI IPL 2023 Match No 12 in Wankhede Mumbai, 730PM IST, April 8
Two of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns on Saturday night at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match no. 12 will be played between the four-time champions and the six-time champions. MI have got off to a bad start in their IPL 2023 campaign as they were outclassed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, both are due to score big with their bats.
MS Dhoni-led CSK too got off to a bad start in the new season as they lost against the Gujarat Titans (GT). However, CSK bounced back in their second game and won the contest against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs. MS Dhoni's side are well balanced with plenty of experience in it. They can surely defeat any side this year on a good day for their bowlers and batters. (Process, Trust, Clarity - How MS Dhoni Turns Things Around As Captain)
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Match No. 12 Details
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Date & Time: April 8, 730pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.
CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Match No. 12 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan
Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Cameron Green
Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Jofra Archer, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad
Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav
IPL El Clasico - MI vs CSK !! pic.twitter.com/p2z3ck7Vob — MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) April 7, 2023
CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Match No 12 Predicted 11
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala/Maheesh Theekshana and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani/Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan and Jofra Archer.
