CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni credits THIS for Chennai Super Kings' turnaround in IPL 2021

Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings are enjoying a great run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, winning 8 out of the 10 matches they have played so far. The team is regarded as one of the strongest side of the tournament and under MS Dhoni's leadership they have won the title thrice.

However, this wasn't the case last year as CSK struggled to get things in order, finishing second last in the eight-team points table. Dhoni, who for the first time failed to qualify for the play-offs, acknowledged the turnaround his side produced in this edition and called his teammates "brilliant".

Speaking on what went right for CSK in the ongoing edition, the wicketkeeper-batter said: "In a tournament like this, it becomes difficult to come back. This year, all the boys have been brilliant. Whatever time we got at the practice sessions, we have made the most use of it."

"Lot of players were playing international cricket and people who were not playing made sure that they turn up early and do a bit of practice."

He added this year CSK have formed the tactic of taking one match at a time and in return it has helped them stamp their authority both on the pitch and the points table.

"Taking one game at a time really helps. If you take care of the game, that takes care of where your position is in the points table."

Dhoni also mentioned that the team is not concerned about the top-two finish, which gives a side two chances of making it to the finals.

"We are not thinking about that (top-two finish), we just want to make sure that we execute our plans brilliantly and we keep learning from each and every game."

Meanwhile, CSK skipper Dhoni won the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad and opted to field first. The team made one change in their playing XI with Dwayne Bravo coming in place of Sam Curran.

CSK vs SRH Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood