David Warner bakes cake with daughters in new TikTok video--Watch

While the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues to keep sporting activities across the world at standstill due to coronavirus,swashbuckling Australia opener David Warner is making sure to keep his fans entertained these days by constantly sharing pictures and videos of him and his family on social media.

From shaking legs with his daughter on Bollywood popular song 'Sheila Ki Jawani' to switching roles with his wife Candice to imitating Mahesh Babu's famous dialogue from blockbuster 'Pokiri', the 33-year-old doesn't leave an opportunity to engage cricket fans amid this forced break.

Warner,who has been on video-sharing spree these days, once again took to his official Instagram account on Sunday and posted a new TikTok video in which he could be seen showcasing his baking skills.

In a recent video shared by Warner, the Australian opener could be seen spending some quality time with his family by baking cake with his daughters--Iva Rae and Ivy-Mae.

"Family baking fun with a classic finish #family #fun #SundayFunday @CandyFalzon," he wrote.

On Friday, Warner posted a video of him shaking legs on a popular Akshay Kumar song, 'Bala' from Bollywood movie, Housefull 4.

"I think I've got you covered @akshaykumar #bala #fun #friday #challenge Friday nights," he wrote.

Earlier, Warner posted a video in which he and his wife Candice could be seen dancing on a Telugu song "Butta Bomma" from superstar Allu Arjun's movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo while their daughter could be seen making guest appearance.

In April, Warner made his debut on social networking app TikTok on the request of his five-year-old daughter Ivy-Mae. Since then, he has also been sharing those videos on Instagram.

The Australian was set to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. However, the BCCI had in April decided to postpone the T20 lucrative tournament indefinitely due to COVID-19.