David Warner gives boxing lessons to his daughters--Watch

A day after posting a video of himself shaking legs on a popular Bollywood song, Australian opening batsman David Warner has now shared a video of him enjoying a session of boxing with his daughters during this forced break from cricket due to coronavirus pandemic.

Just like other sports personalities, the 33-year-old has also been making the most of the coronavirus lockdown by spending some quality time with his family.

On Sunday, Warner took to his Instagram account and shared a video in which the Australian batsman's daughters could be seen wearing gloves and making some boxing moves while he could be seen guiding them in their private gym.

"They just love doing what @candywarner1 and I do with training, what can you say?? "OK", Warner captioned the post.

These days, the cricketers have become quite active on social media due to the coronavirus lockdown. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to sharing their new ways to pass time at home, players are making sure to keep their fans entertained.

Similary, Warner has also been sharing videos with his daughters Invy-Mae and Indi-Rae and wife Candice. On Saturday, Warner posted a video which he made on Tiktok wherein he could be seen dancing with his daughter Indi-Rae on Bollywood popular song ‘ Sheila ki Jawani.’

“Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone,' he had written along with the video wherein Warner's daughter could be seen wearing an Indian dress.

Earlier this week, Warner made his debut on social networking app Tiktok on the request of his five-year-old daughter Ivy-Mae.

Warner was set to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020, which was due to take place from March 29 but it has now been postponed indefinitely due to the lockdown in India till May 3 in order to combat coronavirus.