हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
David Warner

David Warner gives boxing lessons to his daughters--Watch

Earlier this week, Warner made his debut on social networking app Tiktok on the request of his five-year-old daughter Ivy-Mae.

David Warner gives boxing lessons to his daughters--Watch
Image Credits: David Warner Instagram

A day after posting a video of himself shaking legs on a popular Bollywood song, Australian opening batsman David Warner has now shared a video of him enjoying a session of boxing with  his daughters during this forced break from cricket due to coronavirus pandemic.

Just like other sports personalities, the 33-year-old has also been making the most of the coronavirus lockdown by spending some quality time with his family. 

On Sunday, Warner took to his Instagram account and shared a video in which the Australian batsman's daughters could be seen wearing gloves and making some boxing moves while he could be seen guiding them in their private gym.

  "They just love doing what @candywarner1 and I do with training, what can you say?? "OK", Warner captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

They just love doing what @candywarner1 and I do with training , what can you say?? “OK” 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

These days, the cricketers have become quite active on social media due to the coronavirus lockdown. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to sharing their new ways to pass time at home, players are making sure to keep their fans entertained. 

Similary, Warner has also been sharing videos with his daughters Invy-Mae and Indi-Rae and wife Candice. On Saturday, Warner posted a video which he made on Tiktok wherein he could be seen dancing with his daughter Indi-Rae on Bollywood popular song ‘ Sheila ki Jawani.’

“Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone,' he had written along with the video wherein Warner's daughter could be seen wearing an Indian dress.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone!!!!!! #statue

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Earlier this week, Warner made his debut on social networking app Tiktok on the request of his five-year-old daughter Ivy-Mae.

Warner was set to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020, which was due to take place from March 29 but it has now been postponed indefinitely due to the lockdown in India till May 3 in order to combat coronavirus.

 

 

Tags:
David WarnerIPL 2020AustraliaSunrisers HyderabadCricket
Next
Story

On this day in 2009, Afghanistan won their first-ever ODI match
Corona Meter
  • 15712Confirmed
  • 2231Discharged
  • 507Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M33S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, April 19, 2020