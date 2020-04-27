David Warner, wife Candice switch roles for a TikTok video--Watch

From shaking legs with his daughter on Bollywood popular song 'Sheila Ki Jawani' to giving his kids some boxing lessons, swashbuckling Australia opener David Warner is making sure to keep his fans entertained these days when all the sporting activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old, who has been on video-sharing spree these days, seems to be making the most of his forced break from the game as he on Monday once again took to his official Instagram account and posted another TikTok video.

In the video, Warner could be seen switching roles with his wife Candice, who is a former Ironwoman and surf lifesaver.

At the beginning, Warner is seen donning his Australian jersey with a bat in hand, while his better half can be seen in her old Ironwoman racing costume and paddling a surfboard.

Then the two switches the role which saw Warner in her costume while Candice wearing the Australian gear and holding a bat.

"ISO Monday's #flicktheswitch," he captioned the video.

Candice took took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of the couple with their roles reversed.

She wrote,"Switching it up on a Monday. @davidwarner31 looking the goods in my old racing costume."

On Saturday, Warner posted an adorable dance video with his wife Candice and daughters which he also made on TikTok.

"#SATURDAYVIBES @candywarner1," Warner captioned the video

Earlier this month, Warner made his debut on social networking app TikTok on the request of his five-year-old daughter Ivy-Mae.Since then, he has also been sharing the videos on Instagram.

Warner was set to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which was due to take place from March 29 but it has now been postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the lockdown in India till May 3 in order to combat coronavirus.