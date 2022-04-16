हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DC vs RCB IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals team out of isolation, BCCI officials says THIS about match amid COVID-19 scare

In a big relief to BCCI, the Delhi Capitals team is finally out of isolation now and the entire team has tested negative after physio Patrick Farhart had tested positive on Friday.

Delhi Capitals team are out of isolation after physio Patrick Farhart had tested COVID-19 positive. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) officials have been sent into a tizzy since Friday when the first COVID-19 case amid a tight bio-bubble. Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested COVID-19 positive and the entire team was sent into isolation just a day before their IPL 2022 clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday (April 16).

The DC vs RCB match will only go ahead on Saturday if all Capitals players tested negative. In a big relief to BCCI, the Capitals team is finally out of isolation now and the entire team has tested negative.

“All players have tested negative. So, the match is on. All are double vaccinated with staff also vaccinated with boosters so there is nothing to worry about. Another round of Covid test will be done in the morning to be sure,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by InsideSport website.

DC physio Farhart is the first victim of COVID-19 in IPL 2022. So far, with the pandemic under control, things seemed to going on track for BCCI as crowd returned to 50 per cent capacity of the stadium.

“Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment,” the BCCI said in an official statement.

The first COVID-19 case inside the air-tight bio-bubble has also puzzled BCCI. It has instructed the health and safety officials to investigate if there was any breach in the bio-bubble.

“It is always puzzling when someone gets infected inside a bio-bubble. Patrick is fine and he is being monitored by the DC medical staff but obviously, we are looking into it to eliminate any bio-bubble breach. For now, the match is on,” the BCCI official added.

