DC vs RCB Weather Report: Will Rain Affect IPL's Clash Between Delhi Capitals And Royal Challengers Bangalore In Delhi?

Delhi Capitals are set to host Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday night. There is absolutely no room for errors as the Delhi franchise are in a mist-win situation at the moment. DC's batting lineup need to improve their performance as so far the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey and many more have struggled to make an impact this year.

RCB have blown hot and cold this season because more than 70 percent of their runs have been scored by the top three batters - Kohli, Du Plessis and Maxwell. RCB captain Faf du Plessis is the orange cap leader at the moment.

DC vs RCB Weather Report

The possibility of rain at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is zero during the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. The temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius to 34.

DC vs RCB Pitch Report

The pitch report suggests that the wicket will give assistance to spin bowlers. The last game between DC and GT was a low scoring thriller.

DC vs RCB Probable 11s

DC Probable XI: David Warner (C), Philip Salt (wk), Mitch Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror/Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood