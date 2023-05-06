LIVE Updates | DC vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Check Out The Squads
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Two more points at stake as DC take on RCB at Feroz Shah Kotla
Delhi Capitals (DC) will play hosts to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 50 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) today. In the first encounter between the two sides in Bengaluru, RCB had scripted an easy 23-run win over David Warner-led side. DC will be looking to avenge the loss. But more importantly, they will be aiming two important points to keep their playoffs hopes alive.
DC are placed at the bottom of the IPL points table wit just 3 wins from 9 games. Their qualification chances are very low yet they are still not completely out of the reckoning. RCB, on the other hand, had had a good IPL so far with 5 wins from 9 matches and they are placed at fifth spot in the table. A win tonight will easily take them into the top four. Watch out for Virat Kohli as he plays the first match after the on-field feud with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir and pacer Naveen ul Haq.
DC vs RCB LIVE: Check Out The Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: Warner vs Kohli
