Big Blows For MS Dhoni's CSK As Deepak Chahar Likely To Miss Next 5 Games, Ben Stokes Ruled Out For A Week From IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) premier bowler Deepak Chahar is likely to miss the next few matches in the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) after picking up a suspected hamstring injury in the opening over of the game against Mumbai Indians on April 8th, according to Cricbuzz's report. This comes as a further blow to the 30-year-old, who had missed the entirety of the 2022 season and much of the cricketing calendar with a back injury sustained while rehabilitating from a right quadricep injury picked up during India duty in February last year.

Chahar, who was signed by the four-time champions for INR 14 crores, was only able to bowl five balls before the injury struck. After a brief consultation with the team's physio, he left the field and did not return to the game. This injury is a continuation of a string of fitness setbacks for the player, who has struggled with injuries in recent years.

In addition to Chahar's injury, it appears that the CSK team will also be without their other big-money signing, Ben Stokes. The England Test captain is reportedly suffering from a toe injury and is expected to be out of action for a week. The CSK all-rounder will be missing the upcoming home game against Rajasthan Royals on April 12th and is expected to return in the away fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 17th.

Furthermore, the CSK team also had to cope without Moeen Ali for the game against Mumbai Indians. The off-spinning all-rounder missed the fixture due to food poisoning, but he is expected to make a full recovery and be available for the team's next game. It remains to be seen how long Chahar will be out for, and it is yet another setback for the swing bowler. CSK will have to rely on their other players to step up and fill the void left by Chahar and Stokes if they hope to have a successful campaign in the IPL 2023 season.