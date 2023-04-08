Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Takes No-Look Stunner To Dismiss Cameron Green, Saves Umpire From Getting Hit

Ravindra Jadeja, the all-rounder for Chennai Super Kings, once again demonstrated his exceptional skills on the field during the IPL 2023 match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. He showcased an extraordinary effort off his own bowling that left everyone enthralled.

Sensational Ravindra Jadeja!



The incident took place in the 9th over of the Mumbai Indians' innings when Cameron Green smashed a fuller-length delivery with sheer power. Jadeja, first went for defensive action and hoisted his hand, but the ball stuck to his right hand, which turned into a remarkable catch. Jadeja's exceptional athleticism was on full display, and he once again proved his worth as an all-rounder for the Chennai Super Kings.

Jadeja ended his spell with an excellent figure of 3/20 in four overs, which helped Chennai Super Kings pull back the game after Mumbai Indians got off to a rollicking start with captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan smashing the bowlers all over the park. Jadeja, along with another left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, put a brake on the scoring and took quick wickets to restrict Mumbai Indians to a below-par total.

Jadeja is known for his versatile skills in batting, bowling and fielding. He has consistently proved himself to be a valuable asset to the Chennai Super Kings, and his performance in the IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians was no different. His efforts with the ball and in the field helped Chennai Super Kings secure a vital win in the tournament. It is players like Jadeja who make the IPL an exciting and thrilling tournament to watch.