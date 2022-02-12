IPL 2022 Mega Auction Delhi Capitals Full Squad: Check DC team, auction updates and players list

DC IPL 2022 player list: Delhi Capitals, finalists from the year 2020, will be looking to finish with a trophy at the end of IPL 2022. Under the watchful eyes of head coach Ricky Ponting, the Delhi franchise has made great improvements over the years. Rechristened as Delhi Capitals from Delhi Daredevils in 2018, DC have done well in the last two years of the league.

DC franchise belongs to GMR Group and JSW Group. The franchise began as Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2008 before the name change. Daredevils began on a great note in the first season when they reached the semi-final but since then they continued to struggle. After the name change, they have really done well in the league.

DC finished third in 2019 under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and in 2020 made it to their maiden IPL final where they lost to Mumbai Indians. Thanks to these good shows, their popularity has only increased among the fans and in the upcoming season, they will look to get that elusive title that their fans are waiting for.

DC have a remaining salary of Rs 47 crore as they retained four players ahead of the mega auction.

Retained players: The first name is captain Rishabh Pant who has a contract worth Rs 16 crore. The next three names are Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore) and Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore).

Players purchased so far in IPL 2022 auction:

